Frodo FERRO

Senior IP counsel with extensive experience in IP management and developing innovative strategies to protect and leverage intellectual property (patents, copyright, know-how).



Broad expertise in global aspects of IP in a multi-jurisdictional setting, gained in senior roles in leading global semiconductor companies, with significant experience in negotiating of complex, high-value, multi-party R&D and license agreements, and standards development in an international setting.



Managing skills obtained as the manager of the EMEA patent department for global companies with responsbility for all intellectual property legal operations in EMEA, including patent procurement and portfolio management, intellectual property licensing and enforcement, intellectual property defensive matters, IP transactional matters, trademark legal matters, and management of both internal and external legal counsel.



Mes compétences :

Patent

Licensing

Contract Negotiation

Expertise juridique

Management

Finance

Propriété intellectuelle

Business strategy

Veille stratégique

Transfer technologique

R&D

Droit des contrats