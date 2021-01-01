Menu

Gabriel BORNET

LUZARCHES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Financement automobile
Négociation
Gestion de la relation client

Entreprises

  • FORD Alliance 93 Groupe PRIOD - Conseiller commercial

    2017 - maintenant

  • FORD DUBOS AUTOMOBILES AULNAY SOUS BOIS - Conseiller Commercial Vn / Vo

    2008 - 2017

  • Renault Retail Group - Assistant Vendeur

    CLAMART 2007 - 2008

  • BUREAU ETUDES BETIOR - Dessinateur - Attaché commercial

    1997 - 2006

Formations

Réseau