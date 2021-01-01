Retail
Gabriel BORNET
LUZARCHES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Financement automobile
Négociation
Gestion de la relation client
Entreprises
FORD Alliance 93 Groupe PRIOD
- Conseiller commercial
2017 - maintenant
FORD DUBOS AUTOMOBILES AULNAY SOUS BOIS
- Conseiller Commercial Vn / Vo
2008 - 2017
Renault Retail Group
- Assistant Vendeur
CLAMART
2007 - 2008
BUREAU ETUDES BETIOR
- Dessinateur - Attaché commercial
1997 - 2006
Formations
École De Vente Renault Retail Group
Paris
2008 - 2008
AFPA PARIS 12ème
Paris
2006 - 2007
ATTACHE COMMERCIAL
