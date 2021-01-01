Gary PATEMAN

Please click to visit my new business website.
www.it-designstudio.com
Mes compétences :
Retouche d'images
Créativité
Design graphique
Web design
Conception
Entreprises
IT DESIGN STUDIO
- Design
2009 - maintenant
NEC Computers SAS
- Corporate Design & Creation
2004 - 2009Responsible for European design 'look & feel' of NEC Computers. Re-branded NEC UK to specifically address this market and it's different challenges and clientele. Conception, design, execution to print-ready files from magazine ads to international event signage materials specialising in digital communication and marketing.
Packard Bell
- Web Design Manager
Roissy en France2000 - 2004Responsibilities included shaping the design of the Packard Bell web experience, the creation of a European online internet tutorial in 11 languages, maximising our internet partner projects with Disney and the creation of a pioneering Packard Bell online 3D world called 'Planetis 3D'.
Argent Colour
- Digital Retouch & Design Specialist
1986 - 1998Working with magazine editors and publishing houses (Conde Nast, Redwoods etc) extensive front cover retouching / design on such celebrated titles as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Majesty, World of Interiors, BBC titles etc. Won many awards and accolades for the precision & execution of the graphical colour reproduction.
The Trade Printing Company
- 4 Colour Final Film Planner, Platemaker & Camera Operator
1978 - 1986Achieved a 'City & Guilds 518' in machine printing and then specialised in pre-press production. Successfully managed the 4 Colour Film Planning dept for 2 years from 1984 - 1986. Various clients included the Stella Artois Tennis Championship, Japan Airlines, Sperry Univac, Hutchinson Education, the Labour Party.