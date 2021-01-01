Menu

Gary PATEMAN

ANGERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Retouche d'images
Créativité
Design graphique
Web design
Conception

Entreprises

  • IT DESIGN STUDIO - Design

    2009 - maintenant

  • NEC Computers SAS - Corporate Design & Creation

    2004 - 2009 Responsible for European design 'look & feel' of NEC Computers. Re-branded NEC UK to specifically address this market and it's different challenges and clientele. Conception, design, execution to print-ready files from magazine ads to international event signage materials specialising in digital communication and marketing.

  • Packard Bell - Web Design Manager

    Roissy en France 2000 - 2004 Responsibilities included shaping the design of the Packard Bell web experience, the creation of a European online internet tutorial in 11 languages, maximising our internet partner projects with Disney and the creation of a pioneering Packard Bell online 3D world called 'Planetis 3D'.

  • Argent Colour - Digital Retouch & Design Specialist

    1986 - 1998 Working with magazine editors and publishing houses (Conde Nast, Redwoods etc) extensive front cover retouching / design on such celebrated titles as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Majesty, World of Interiors, BBC titles etc. Won many awards and accolades for the precision & execution of the graphical colour reproduction.

  • The Trade Printing Company - 4 Colour Final Film Planner, Platemaker & Camera Operator

    1978 - 1986 Achieved a 'City & Guilds 518' in machine printing and then specialised in pre-press production. Successfully managed the 4 Colour Film Planning dept for 2 years from 1984 - 1986. Various clients included the Stella Artois Tennis Championship, Japan Airlines, Sperry Univac, Hutchinson Education, the Labour Party.

Formations

