Gauthier BOELS
Gauthier BOELS
BRUXELLES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
REALCO S.A.
- R&D Manager
2003 - maintenant
Biotechnologie
Fromulation et process enzymatique pour le traitement des eaux, le nettoyage industriel et l'élevage
BSB Business Solution Builders
- Ingénieur consultant
2001 - 2002
Formations
Escuela De Administracion De Empresas (EAE) (Barcelona)
Barcelona
2000 - 2001
International Business
Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve
1995 - 2000
Bioingénieur
Réseau
Laetitia GENTY
Matthieu SCHMITT
Olivier RONDOUIN
Thomas DANTHINE
Thomas VIDAL
Yannick LEQUETTE
