Gauthier GIRY

Ingénieur Commercial Export, je cherche au travers de Viadéo à développer mon réseau de contacts.
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Gestion de projet
voip
software
Datapoint Europe
- Sales Account Manager
2013 - maintenantAbout Datapoint:
Specialises in Enterprise Unified Communications & Multi-Channel Contact Centre Technology Solutions
We specialise in making the most of your Contact Centre and UC integration and pride ourselves on our customer-centric approach.
Datapoint brings expert people, best-in-class communications technologies and proven processes together to make overcoming the complexities of communication easy. With specialist experience in unified communications and contact centre environments that spans decades and continents, we've seen it all and we see the future.
My Role at Datapoint:
•Prospect and develop new businesses, new accounts
•Manage assigned accounts and/or territories (SMB / Large)
•Develop and implement the commercial strategy/approach on my accounts/territories, being aligned with the Datapoint’s strategy and positioning
•Consolidate and develop the relationship with existing customers -Account Planning
•Qualify opportunities (suspects, prospects, leads)
•Establish and construct the commercial proposal (ownership): Context, Design, PS, MS & Financial
•Participate to the elaboration of the Datapoint Sales strategy & positioning in France
•Participate to the definition and the elaboration of marketing & commercial collaterals
•Achieve the assigned sales, business objectives (booking, revenues, margins)
•Develop and strengthen the relationship with partners and consulting companies
•Maintain up to date certifications with the key technology partners (according to Datapoint’s portfolio)
•Participate, when required, to customer and/or partner events
Insight Technology
- Global Account Manager
2011 - 2013The Global Account Manager focuses on accounts identified as Global (accounts with approx. more than 15.000 desktops, represented in at least two regions).
My role is client facing, the main purpose is uncovering Global opportunities, to align Insight strategically and formally with the client, whether this be at framework or contractual level. To present all available lines of business to the client and sell wide and deep wherever possible in engaging multi level contracts, vertically and horizontally and ensuring that all lines of business are connected across relevant company or divisional contacts. The Global Account Manager is supporting the local Account Managers of each country where the Global Account does have an entity.
SAGEM Communications
- European Business Development Manager
PARIS2007 - 2011Business Development Manager Southern Europe.
Direct and indirect sales to Telecom operators.
Creation of a distribution network for marketing and sales of a Fax over IP server software to the main European ICT providers, telcos and vertical markets.
Achievements: Launch of a new software range in Southern Europe, subsequently doubling the number of deployed systems in this area.