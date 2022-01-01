Retail
Genevieve BRUGEROLLE
Genevieve BRUGEROLLE
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Secrétariat
Encadrement
Gestion du personnel
Communication
Entreprises
UNION MUTUALISTE ROCHEFORTAISE
- RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATIVE
2004 - 2016
LES MUTUELLES BOURBONNAISES
- ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION
2003 - 2004
LA MUTUALITE BOURBONNAISE
- SECRÉTAIRE
1995 - 2002
Formations
LEGT VICHY CUSSET PRESLES
Vichy
1991 - 1994
Brevet de Technicien Supérieur
