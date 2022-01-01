Menu

Georg JANSSEN

Paris

Former NCO (SWO), with more than 37 years experience. Committed during 18 last years in the foreign operations (Somalia, RDC, Rwanda, Burundi, Kosovo, Lebanon, Afghanistan).
More than30 years into Para Commando Regiment and including 10 years of experience by Special Forces and special Operations.
Expert by Belgian MoD, in “Combat Shooting skills and techniques”. Deputy Project Manger of the concept " New Combat Shooting Techniques".
Free lance consultant working for different Police Schools, NATO HQ and private security company's!

Instructeur en protection de personne
Instructeur 4 Armes ASAA
Instructeur TC3 Médic
Instructeur tir de combat Défense Belge
Instructeur de tir de combat Défense CH

  Ministère de la Défense Belge - Chef de Section d'Etat Major Smal ArmsIntegrated Tactics Techniques

    2010 - maintenant Tactics

    Compétences clés
    * Développement conceptuel* Instruction* Entraînement au tir de combat pour la Défense belge

    * Développement conceptuel du tir de combat;
    * Instruction
    * Entraînement

  Ministère de la Défense Belge - Adjoint section d'Etat Major Smal ArmsIntegrated Tactics Techniques

    2004 - maintenant Adjoint au développement et à la mise en place du concept "Nouvelle Technique de Tir de Combat" pour la Défense belge
    - Instructeur de tir ce combat ;
    - Responsable de la mise en place du concept NTTC au
    sein de la Défense ,
    Liban, Aghanistan

  Ministère de la Défense Belge - Opérateur

    2000 - 2004 Opérations Spéciales ;
    Afrique/ Kosovo/ Afghanistan

  • Ministère de la Défense Belge Det LRRP (Forces Spéciales) - Sous Officier Opération/ Chef de détachement

    1997 - 2000 Sous Officier Opérations au Détachement LRRP
    (Forces Spéciales)
    - Responsable du développement et implémentation du
    concept « Détachement d'Agents de Sécurité » (DAS) protection de hautes personalités
    au sein de la Défense
    - Instructeur DAS ;
    - Chef de DAS lors de missions en Afrique Centrale
    Missions DAS; RDC, Burundi

  Ministère de la Défense Belge - Adjudant d'unité / Chef de peloton

    1992 - 1997 Unité de combat au Régiment Para Commando
    (ATK/ 3L Para)
    Congo/ Rwanda/ Somalie/

  Ministère de la Défense Belge Centre d'entraînement des Commandos - Instructeur au Centre d'entraînement des Commandos

    1981 - 1992 Adjoint de peloton/ Adjudant d'unité/ Instructeur commando
    Responsable du cours instructeur commendo

  Ministère de la Défense Belge 1 Cie ESR - Opérateur forces spéciales 1 Cie ESR

    1977 - 1981 Militaire de carrière à la 1 Compagnie Equipe
    Spéciale Reconnaissance (ESR/ Forces Spéciales)

