Georg JANSSEN

Former NCO (SWO), with more than 37 years experience. Committed during 18 last years in the foreign operations (Somalia, RDC, Rwanda, Burundi, Kosovo, Lebanon, Afghanistan).

More than30 years into Para Commando Regiment and including 10 years of experience by Special Forces and special Operations.

Expert by Belgian MoD, in “Combat Shooting skills and techniques”. Deputy Project Manger of the concept " New Combat Shooting Techniques".

Free lance consultant working for different Police Schools, NATO HQ and private security company's!



Mes compétences :

Instructeur en protection de personne

Instructeur 4 Armes ASAA

Instructeur TC3 Médic

Instructeur tir de combat Défense Belge

Instructeur de tir de combat Défense CH