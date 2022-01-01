Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
George STEINMETZ
Ajouter
George STEINMETZ
GLEN RIDGE NJ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Parapente
Photographie
Entreprises
George Steinmetz
- Photographer
1981 - maintenant
Formations
Stanford University (Stanford)
Stanford
1975 - 1980
Geophysics
Geophysics
Réseau
Agapitos ANTOINE
Carine OULD
Thomas SAGORY