Georges CHAMOUN

Nantes2015 - maintenantEurofins Environnement France
Eurofins is an international group of laboratories providing testing and support services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental and consumer products industries and to governments.
International Business Analyst and Project Manager
Holland – Belgium - Germany
Part of an international team, working on the development of a new generation ERP to be used by all Eurofins laboratories all over the world. I currently support one of the “pilot” laboratories to define/challenge needs and requirements.
My main responsibilities are:
Contribute to concepts harmonization and processes simplification, optimization and convergence.
Elicit and challenge the business requirements with local key-users, Lab Manager and BU Manager.
Model the requirements into user stories (work items for Development team) with the appropriate set of artifacts.
Practice techniques aiming at reducing the gap between what the Business Analyst wants and what the Developer understands; ATDD (Acceptance Test Driven development) or BDD (Behavior Driven Development).
Validate and qualify new systems / functionalities.
Write best practices documentation and train key-user
Nantes2012 - 2015Re-engineering Project manager – France
Driving information system projects which includes and not limited to the development and deployment of ERP (or LIMS Laboratory information management system) : Defining responsibilities within the project team and the provisional schedule of the project (AGILE & SCRUM method)
Writing functional specifications and training users
Conducted LIMS implementation project within a highly strategic laboratory for the group in France referred to as the national platform for water quality testing: Over 1000 samples received per day, 100 instruments connected to the system, full automated laboratory) - Built and coached a team of 10 members to work on the project.
Nantes2012 - 2015Implementation manager - France
Guidance and advice to Business Unit of the France Environment Division for the development of new tools.
Working with management and sales to develop new solutions.
Leading solutions definition, specification, development, integration, test and support.
Providing support and continuous improvement for business units
Nantes2010 - 2011Project engineer - France
Implemented LIMS for a laboratory specialized in air quality testing.
Participated to LIMS implementation within a laboratory specialized in soil testing.