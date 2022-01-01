Menu

Georges DARGHAM

Gennevilliers

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Négociation
Management
Electronique
Achats
Communication
Project buyer
Logistique

Entreprises

  • CAMECA - PROJECT BUYER-EMS

    Gennevilliers 2012 - maintenant

  • TAXI SIGNAGE PROJECT - Project buyer

    2011 - 2012 MICRO S.E.R.I / TMS : Achievements (Cost savings 16,5%)
    Project buyer: designing a new TAXI sign LED lighting/RF.
    Project budget 2.5 M€, Overall market forcast 30M€.
    - Coordinate with the research and development engineer defining needs.
    - Benchmarking, VA/VE, Strategic sourcing (Eastern europe, ASIA, USA)
    - Strategic definition and deployment (Innovation, target panel, …) .
    - Commodities managed: plastics molding, mechanical part, Electronics parts (PCB, Electric connection part, semiconductor, optoelectronics LED)
    - Review RFP & RFQ, prepare bidders list, expedite for Bids.
    - Review commercial bids, prepares bid tabulation for approvals, and issues PO.
    - Visits vendor’s & sub vendor facilities, as & when required Follow up bids.

  • MICRO S.E.R.I - Purchasing Manager “EMS, OEM"

    2009 - 2011 - Railways project estimation and cost analysis (SNCF, ALSTOM,…).
    - Coordinate with engineer for technical evaluation.
    - Terms and conditions negotiation with supplier.
    - Review Contracts / Quotations & Inquiry related to procurement.
    - Dealing with obsolete parts, alternate source proposition.
    - Inventory management & supply chain.
    - Sourcing for new suppliers & competitive technology watch.

  • JABIL - Buyer (internship)

    2008 - 2008 6 months of Internship as buyer. Activity field: Engineering.
    Project Buyer: Designing a new production line for VALEO lighting system.
    - Develop Purchasing and procurement strategy.
    - SOURCING and call for tenders.
    - Achievements: cost reduction 22%, deadline respected with extra 1 month
    Alternate supplier program leader:
    Working on behalf of Schneider GBUMM (Global Business Unit Materials Manager).
    - Extracting sole source reference from Jabil and Schneider database.
    - RFQ (Request for quotation).
    - compare prices and datasheets.
    - calculate the Savings.
    Skill Gains: Strictness, organization method, purchasing skills

