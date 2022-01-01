Georges DARGHAM

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Négociation
Management
Electronique
Achats
Communication
Project buyer
Logistique
Entreprises
CAMECA
- PROJECT BUYER-EMS
Gennevilliers2012 - maintenant
TAXI SIGNAGE PROJECT
- Project buyer
2011 - 2012MICRO S.E.R.I / TMS : Achievements (Cost savings 16,5%)
Project buyer: designing a new TAXI sign LED lighting/RF.
Project budget 2.5 M€, Overall market forcast 30M€.
- Coordinate with the research and development engineer defining needs.
- Benchmarking, VA/VE, Strategic sourcing (Eastern europe, ASIA, USA)
- Strategic definition and deployment (Innovation, target panel, …) .
- Commodities managed: plastics molding, mechanical part, Electronics parts (PCB, Electric connection part, semiconductor, optoelectronics LED)
- Review RFP & RFQ, prepare bidders list, expedite for Bids.
- Review commercial bids, prepares bid tabulation for approvals, and issues PO.
- Visits vendor’s & sub vendor facilities, as & when required Follow up bids.
MICRO S.E.R.I
- Purchasing Manager “EMS, OEM"
2009 - 2011- Railways project estimation and cost analysis (SNCF, ALSTOM,…).
- Coordinate with engineer for technical evaluation.
- Terms and conditions negotiation with supplier.
- Review Contracts / Quotations & Inquiry related to procurement.
- Dealing with obsolete parts, alternate source proposition.
- Inventory management & supply chain.
- Sourcing for new suppliers & competitive technology watch.
JABIL
- Buyer (internship)
2008 - 20086 months of Internship as buyer. Activity field: Engineering.
Project Buyer: Designing a new production line for VALEO lighting system.
- Develop Purchasing and procurement strategy.
- SOURCING and call for tenders.
- Achievements: cost reduction 22%, deadline respected with extra 1 month
Alternate supplier program leader:
Working on behalf of Schneider GBUMM (Global Business Unit Materials Manager).
- Extracting sole source reference from Jabil and Schneider database.
- RFQ (Request for quotation).
- compare prices and datasheets.
- calculate the Savings.
Skill Gains: Strictness, organization method, purchasing skills