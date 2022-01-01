Georges DOREY

Sengtai brings into your home design and eco-responsible furniture made of the most newable and environmental-friendly resource on Earth : Bamboo.



We also provide custom-made furniture for the Hospitality and Retail sectors. VisitArray and experience the outstanding qualities and beauty of Bamboo !

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Byzance Merchandising Solutions creates and manufactures eco-responsible and competitive merchandising tools for all client's Point Of Sale needs : temporary / permanent displays, gifts, boxes etc.



From design to prototypes and production, we provide a full POSM service to our clients within short leadtimes. VisitArray and share with us your POSM projects, we will offer you the best sustainable solutions !