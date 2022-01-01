Georges EL HITTI

Courbevoie2012 - maintenant- Lead a team of 5 engineers in France and Romania to develop high-tech coatings for glass
- High international exposure: 60% of time in Paris, 25% in Romania, 15% meeting clients in Europe
- In 2013, went to Romania on a four-month assignment to start the production of 2 new products
Courbevoie2011 - 2012- Research on solar control glass for reducing energy consumption in buildings
- Worked with production teams in France and Germany for the launch of 3 new products
University of Texas at Austin
- Chercheur associé
2010 - 2010- Received a merit based scholarship from Ecole des Mines for a visiting scholar position at UT-Austin
- Published 4 articles on thin-film photovoltaic cells
Mines ParisTech - Centre Energétique
- Research Associate
2009 - 2011- Managed more than 6 energy related R&D projects for CAC40 companies
- Supervised 2 graduate and 1 undergraduate students, secured state funding for a new PhD project
- Co-authored 14 scientific papers for prominent journals and international conferences
Ecole des Mines de Paris
- Part-time Lecturer
2008 - maintenant- Part-time lecturer at Ecole des Mines de Paris in Energy related courses for engineering students