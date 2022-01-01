Menu

Georges EL HITTI

Courbevoie

Election présidentielle 2022

Pour plus d'info : http://www.linkedin.com/in/georgeselhitti

Entreprises

  • Saint-Gobain - R&D Project Manager

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant - Lead a team of 5 engineers in France and Romania to develop high-tech coatings for glass
    - High international exposure: 60% of time in Paris, 25% in Romania, 15% meeting clients in Europe
    - In 2013, went to Romania on a four-month assignment to start the production of 2 new products

  • Saint-Gobain - Ingénieur developpement couche-mines

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2012 - Research on solar control glass for reducing energy consumption in buildings
    - Worked with production teams in France and Germany for the launch of 3 new products

  • University of Texas at Austin - Chercheur associé

    2010 - 2010 - Received a merit based scholarship from Ecole des Mines for a visiting scholar position at UT-Austin
    - Published 4 articles on thin-film photovoltaic cells

  • Mines ParisTech - Centre Energétique - Research Associate

    2009 - 2011 - Managed more than 6 energy related R&D projects for CAC40 companies
    - Supervised 2 graduate and 1 undergraduate students, secured state funding for a new PhD project
    - Co-authored 14 scientific papers for prominent journals and international conferences

  • Ecole des Mines de Paris - Part-time Lecturer

    2008 - maintenant - Part-time lecturer at Ecole des Mines de Paris in Energy related courses for engineering students

Formations

