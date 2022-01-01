Menu

Georges GEORGIEV

Sofia

En résumé

Agence digitale, spécialisée dans la production des sites internet, applications iOS & Android, web design, identité, publicité, Facebook.

Droxic is a digital production agency established by highly experienced professionals mastering all the fields of the digital industry.

We entirely focus on collaborations with advertising and digital agencies, who need a reliable partner for the development part of their web and mobile projects.

From creative and design to front-end and mobile development and back-end integration, testing and delivery, Droxic has it covered. We understand that every partner is different and we offer mobile and web services specially tailored to suit all individual needs and requirements.

Transparent quotes, meeting deadlines and providing outstanding quality are some of our firm professional principles. Principles, we share with our partners all across Europe and North America. We stress on every aspect of our business and pay attention to all important details in order to continue achieving sustainable growth and build solid cooperation with our clients.

Mes compétences :
Project management
Client service
Business development
Sales & Marketing
Management

Entreprises

  • Droxic - Business Development Manager

    Sofia 2014 - maintenant Dirige le processus de communication avec les clients (devis, communication, délais, contrats)
    Recherche et développement de nouveaux marchés;
    Création et implémentation de la stratégie marketing de la compagnie;

    - Generates new business leads to sell company services.
    - Presents Droxic to potential clients as well as the general public.
    - Negotiates, communicates with and close deals with potential clients.
    - Develops online/offline marketing strategies & methods to publicise the company.
    - Directs the creation of new marketing materials& campaigns (online, offline, viral etc.) in conjunction with the designers Artists & programmers.

  • Despark http://www.despark.com - Business Development Manager

    2009 - 2014 Diriger le processus de communication avec les clients( devis, communication, délais, contrats)
    Trouver et développer de nouveaux marchés;
    Créer et implémenter la stratégie marketing de la compagnie;

    - Generates new business leads to sell company services.
    - Develops online/offline marketing strategies & methods to publicize the company.
    - Directs the creation of new marketing materials& campaigns (online, offline, viral etc.) in conjunction with the designers Artists & programmers.
    - Presents Despark to potential clients as well as the general public.
    - Negotiates, communicates with and close deals with potential clients.

  • Artec Media http://artecmedia.net - Responsable development

    2009 - 2011 Diriger le processus de communication avec les clients( devis, communication, délais, contrats)
    Trouver et développer de nouveaux marchés;
    Créer et implémenter la stratégie marketing de la compagnie;

  • Reality Invent - Directeur operative

    2005 - 2006

  • Treality www.treality.com - Directeur Operative

    2005 - 2009 Relations avec clients
    Contrats
    Ressources humaines

  • Magazine One http://edno.bg - Directeur Operative

    2003 - 2005

Formations

Réseau