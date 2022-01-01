Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Georges HAKME
MASSY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Télécommunications
Négociation commerciale
Sales
Entreprises
Ericsson
- Price Manager, RMEA CM PRICE MGT
MASSY
2014 - maintenant
Ericsson
- Account Manager
MASSY
2012 - 2014
Ericsson
- Sales Support Manager
MASSY
2009 - 2012
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Senior IN Expert
ST OUEN
2006 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications RESIM
Rennes
2004 - 2005
Université Saint Joseph (Beyrouth)
Beyrouth
1998 - 2004
Télécommunication et réseaux
Réseau
Adel BOUMEZBER
Amine GUERCHAOUI
Florentina PELLINI
Frederic GUARINOS
Guillaume STAUB
Henry MBAKI POBA
Mariam OUEDRAOGO
Samy KEGHIDA
Silas K. N.'
Stéphane HOUDAILLE