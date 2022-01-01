Georges Hervé KENGNI

I'm a young cameroonian working in IT System particularly now as IT Support Engineer for hotels in Cameroon: Hilton Yaounde, Ibis Douala and Le Meridien Douala at Docomo Intertouch.



Mes compétences :

Analyste programmeur

Développeur Web

dynamique

Informaticien

programmeur

Support

Web

Assistance utilisateurs

Réseaux sans fil

Réseaux informatiques & sécurité