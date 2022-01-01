Menu

Georges Hervé KENGNI

DOUALA

En résumé

I'm a young cameroonian working in IT System particularly now as IT Support Engineer for hotels in Cameroon: Hilton Yaounde, Ibis Douala and Le Meridien Douala at Docomo Intertouch.

Mes compétences :
Analyste programmeur
Développeur Web
dynamique
Informaticien
programmeur
Support
Web
Assistance utilisateurs
Réseaux sans fil
Réseaux informatiques & sécurité

Entreprises

  • Docomo interTouch - IT Support

    2010 - maintenant - Providing Internet support to guests at hotels Hilton Yaounde, Le Meridien and Ibis Douala.

    - Documentation, notification, escalation, tracking and follow-up on all incidents on the hotels guest network

    - Installation and configuration of Maginet and HP Procurve switches

    - Installation and configuration of Nomadix AG 5500 gateway, SMC and Ruckus access points

    - Installation and configuration of Ruckus Zone Director and Juniper SSG5 Firewall

    - Assist CAMTEL team during implementation of the CAF Wifi network at Hilton Yaounde in November 2016 (member of the survey team, Ruckus 7025 access points configuration and mounting),

    - Network Diagram proposal for Wifi extension at Hilton Malabo in April 2016 ( The goal was the replacement of the whole actual Wifi network using HP access points by a Wifi network using Ruckus h500 in rooms, Ruckus r500 in corridors managed by a Ruckus Wireless Smartzone 100),

    - Public IP addresses update on network border equipments (Gateway, Firewall, Zone Director, Server) at Ibis Douala in February 2014 after Internet Service Provider change by the hotel.

    - Wi-Fi extension at Le Meridien Douala in October 2013 (configuration and installation of 3 HP Procurve PoE switches and 20 Ruckus Access Points 7300 series).


    - Assist IT Team and Guest-tek engineer at Hilton Yaounde during implementation of the new High Speed Internet Access system in September 2013 (configuration and mounting of more than 100 Ruckus 7025 access points; HP Procurve switches configuration scripts verification; documentation)

    - Wi-Fi extension at Le Meridien and Ibis Douala in October 2012 ( configuration and installation of 13 Ruckus 7300 series access points , 1 Ruckus Zone Director 1100, CentOs 5 on a Dell PowerEdge R310 Server, one AG5600 Nomadix Gateway)

    - Public IP addresses update on network border equipments (Gateway, Firewall, Zone Director, Server) at Le Meridien Douala in October 2012 after Internet Service Provider change by the hotel.

    - Configuration and installation of 8 HP Procurve Switches in replacement of old Samwoo switches; configuration and installation of 5 Ruckus 2932 access Points in replacement of faulty ones at Hilton Yaounde in May 2011.

    - Team Member on the designing and programming of the web application indicator-one.org for CEMAC (2010-2013).

    - Design and Programming of a billing software in the Medical Analysis Laboratory NIVA LABO in Douala (2009).



    - Other tools:
    Netop, putty, WinSCP, Teamviewer, AnyDesk, TeraTerm, Packet Tracer, GNS3, Wireshark, Xirrus Wi-Fi Inspector, OpenVPN, Microsoft Office Visio 2007, EasyPHP, Dreamweaver MX 2004, JOOMLA CMS , FileZilla ,WinDEV 10, Visual STUDIO 6.0, Crystal Report 8.5

  • NET ACCOUNT - Analyst and Web Developer

    2008 - 2009 - Web sites Design and Programming with PHP
    - Design and Programming a software to manage all activities in a school
    - Updating data on the different web sites designed

  • Softlinks - Douala Cameroon - Software Programmer

    2006 - 2008 - Design of a loaner’s follow-up module in the ALPHA BANK software using the GSM Technology through a Visual Basic platform

    - Trainers on the use of ALPHA BANK Software in different Credits Unions of the CAMCCUL network: Tiko Central, Nkwen, Nkambe Town, Pecten Employees

    - Maintenance of ALPHA BANK software for different customers of the company like Caisse Populaire Cooperative de la Douane , Credit Populaire, FI-PME all in Douala

Formations

  • IUT De Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2003 - 2006 Bachelor Degree in Computer sciences


    • Databases Administration : Mysql, SQL Server 2000, Hyper File

    • Operating Systems: Windows XP/2000/Server 2003/Vista/7 ; Linux Redhat

    • Programming Languages: PHP, WLangage,VB6, Java

Réseau