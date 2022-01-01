Georges Hervé KENGNI

Docomo interTouch
- IT Support
2010 - maintenant
- Providing Internet support to guests at hotels Hilton Yaounde, Le Meridien and Ibis Douala.
- Documentation, notification, escalation, tracking and follow-up on all incidents on the hotels guest network
- Installation and configuration of Maginet and HP Procurve switches
- Installation and configuration of Nomadix AG 5500 gateway, SMC and Ruckus access points
- Installation and configuration of Ruckus Zone Director and Juniper SSG5 Firewall
- Assist CAMTEL team during implementation of the CAF Wifi network at Hilton Yaounde in November 2016 (member of the survey team, Ruckus 7025 access points configuration and mounting),
- Network Diagram proposal for Wifi extension at Hilton Malabo in April 2016 ( The goal was the replacement of the whole actual Wifi network using HP access points by a Wifi network using Ruckus h500 in rooms, Ruckus r500 in corridors managed by a Ruckus Wireless Smartzone 100),
- Public IP addresses update on network border equipments (Gateway, Firewall, Zone Director, Server) at Ibis Douala in February 2014 after Internet Service Provider change by the hotel.
- Wi-Fi extension at Le Meridien Douala in October 2013 (configuration and installation of 3 HP Procurve PoE switches and 20 Ruckus Access Points 7300 series).
- Assist IT Team and Guest-tek engineer at Hilton Yaounde during implementation of the new High Speed Internet Access system in September 2013 (configuration and mounting of more than 100 Ruckus 7025 access points; HP Procurve switches configuration scripts verification; documentation)
- Wi-Fi extension at Le Meridien and Ibis Douala in October 2012 ( configuration and installation of 13 Ruckus 7300 series access points , 1 Ruckus Zone Director 1100, CentOs 5 on a Dell PowerEdge R310 Server, one AG5600 Nomadix Gateway)
- Public IP addresses update on network border equipments (Gateway, Firewall, Zone Director, Server) at Le Meridien Douala in October 2012 after Internet Service Provider change by the hotel.
- Configuration and installation of 8 HP Procurve Switches in replacement of old Samwoo switches; configuration and installation of 5 Ruckus 2932 access Points in replacement of faulty ones at Hilton Yaounde in May 2011.
- Team Member on the designing and programming of the web application indicator-one.org for CEMAC (2010-2013).
- Design and Programming of a billing software in the Medical Analysis Laboratory NIVA LABO in Douala (2009).
- Other tools:
Netop, putty, WinSCP, Teamviewer, AnyDesk, TeraTerm, Packet Tracer, GNS3, Wireshark, Xirrus Wi-Fi Inspector, OpenVPN, Microsoft Office Visio 2007, EasyPHP, Dreamweaver MX 2004, JOOMLA CMS , FileZilla ,WinDEV 10, Visual STUDIO 6.0, Crystal Report 8.5