Georges LAMBOLEY

NICE

En résumé

Chirurgien dentiste consultant du Laboratoire medident

Entreprises

  • Laboratoire medident - Consultant

    NICE 1993 - maintenant

  • Laboratoire medident - Gerant

    NICE 1990 - 1993 Creation du Laboratoire Medident

  • Maison medicale - Dentiste

    1986 - 2002

Formations

Réseau

