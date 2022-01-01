Menu

Georges LINGOM

QUIMPER

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Excel
Microsoft Outlook
WampServer
Microsoft Publisher
Adobe Premiere
OpenOffice
Adobe Photoshop
Cubase
Microsoft PowerPoint
Montage vidéo
Mode
Service client
Accueil des clients
Traduction anglais français
Adobe Photoshop CS5
Photographie
Reportages photos et vidéos
Composition musicale
Production musicale
Voix off
Musique
Chant
Programmation musicale
Comédie
Organisation

Entreprises

  • Global Human - Street Marketing

    2014 - 2014 Promotion des produits alimentailre de l'entreprise Subway
    Distributions de Flyers et élébaoration de la stratégie de promotion plus rapport des objectifs atteints

  • Global Human - Hôte évènementiel

    2014 - 2014 Global Human : Septembre 2014
    promotion de Google et Youtube client vip à la Vilette porte pantin

  • VB PROMOTION - Hôte évènementiel

    2014 - 2014 VB PROMOTION: septembre 2014
    Parc d'exposition de Villepinte- Sur poste “ASK ME” Accueill, renseignement, orientation, distribution de badge et gestion de litige de badge en Anglais et francais.

  • Green Peace New zealand - Desk receptionist and Street marketing

    2013 - 2014 Green Peace New zealand :
    -Gisborne et Auckland office Novembre 2013/ Juin 2014.
    *Street marketing: Distributions des flyers , interpelation des potentiels donnateurs pour la cause de l'environement.
    *Evènement: Accueille des visiteurs et invité, distribution de badges et verification des billets puis orientation. Contrôle d'accès et circulation au sein des locaux et des sites.
    Gestion des fiches de donnations et contrat au service approprié( collecte et distribution..)
    Tâches administratives simple( classement des dossiers par catégorie; saisie informatique, saisie de courriers préétablis, mise à jour de la base de donnée, actualisation des affichage et Flyers.
    Communication, indication, information et orientation vers les services approprié plus
    Gestion de courriers hebdomadaire.

  • Gs technologie - Assistant commercial

    2010 - 2011 Assistant commercial Gs technologie
    Missions : Prospecter, prendre rendez-vous et suivre une clientèle, l’accueillir, l’informer et proposer des services, anticiper ses besoins, réagir avec pertinence à des situations d’urgence, respecter la confidentialité des informations, s’adapter à une clientèle variée

  • Phone city - Télé-enquêteur

    2009 - 2010 Télé-enquêteur à phone city (94)
    Missions : Gestion de fichiers, émissions d’appels, sondage auprès de la population (dès 18 ans), transcrire avec exactitude et neutralité les informations recueillies.

  • Intershop - Conseiller clientèle

    2008 - 2009 Vendeur à Intershop Melun (77)
    -Missions : Prospecter, prendre rendez-vous et suivre une clientèle, l’accueillir, l’informer et proposer des services, anticiper ses besoins, réagir avec pertinence à des situations d’urgence, respecter la confidentialité des informations, s’adapter à une clientèle variée

