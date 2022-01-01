Georges MARINHO

Obernai2015 - maintenantIndustrialization of a new product for Chines market:
Take into account the planning and the management of all the missions of industrialization of the project, in collaboration with Chines teams.
Structuring an approach to provide industrialization scenarios that meet the objectives of the project:
•production capacity and scalability according to need of the market .
•level of automation.
•best economic compromise (optimization of the level of depreciation of the investment, standard cost product,...).
•choice of technologies for all the operations of the process.
•choice of Chinese suppliers
•choice of the location of the components manufacturing.
Manage the economic components of the project:
•management and follow-up of the envelope of the investments of the process.
•estimate, refine, and then calculate the cost of the product and its evolution.
Take into account and integrate the product manufacturability constraints during the development of the product.
Ensure the application of lean manufacturing standards from the definition of the configuration of manufacture until the total validation of the process.
Define and argue the proposal of the best configuration of production, taking into account data and objectives of the project.
Hager Group
- RD Manufacturing Engineering
Obernai2013 - 2015For the Plastic Molding production area, I have led 2 majors project:
•Development & industrialization of an overmolding solution that consist on a full automatic cell with a high level of quality and productivity, and flexibility to adapt to future need.
•Led a project of cost reduction on plastic scrap by regrinding the sprues or with direct molding: in 2014, 200K€ savings done.
Required and developed skills:
General molding knowledge, ability to go fast to implement changes.
Eletromar Ltda - Hager group
- Maintenance supervisor
2010 - 2013For the industrial activities deployment of Hager Group in Brazil, I took the responsibility of the industrial maintenance on the production site of Rio de Janeiro:
• Transfer and start up of new productions lines
• Training maintenace Brazil team on new technologies, PLC, lazer printing, ink jet marking, process of adjustment/control of products, industrial data processing...
• Create and prepare an preventive maintenance plan for all the equipments/lines
• Management of resources to reduce the downtime of production (machines efficiencies increase)
• Reducing costs of production working on optimizing process/product
Required and developed skills:
• Rigour, flexibility, adaptation to the foreign context and management of 10 people.
Hager Group
- Manufacturing engineer
Obernai2003 - 2010 In the field of industrialization between several international production sites, I have:
• Led the industrialization of the product (from a specified product, studied and implemented the means of production adapted to the needs)
• Led projects of equipment and tools manufacturing in Europe and/or in the country of reception (China, Brazil, Poland...)
• Coordinated the establishment of the industrial tool on overseas sites
• Insured the support to the production on the overseas sites
• Transferred, installed, validated the lines and trained the operators
• led logistics of components (have all the components available in the correct version, at the start of the massproduction)
Several major projects / over 2 years of accumulated overseas travel:
• Reorganization of production of switches and outlets in Poland
• Transfer of a production line of switches and sockets from England to China
• Industrialization of switches and outlets in China
• Increase the capacity of the circuit breaker phase-neutral in China
• Transfer of production and startup of plant in China
• Industrialization of new circuit breaker in China and in Brazil
Required and developed skills:
• Project management skills, adaptation to the foreign context, rigour.