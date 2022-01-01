Retail
Georges MBELEG
Georges MBELEG
DOUALA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Perspective
- PDG
2011 - maintenant
Perspective Sarl
- Président Directeur Général
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Andrée MOUEN
Evelyne MANDESSI BELL
Louise BOUCLIER
Maurice KINGUE
Maurice TEMFACK
Michelle ETOO
Mylène DECAIX
Paul SETODJI
Souley AHMADOU
Star Soft TECHNOLOGY