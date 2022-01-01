Georges NIAMKE

-
Institut Technologique D'Abidjan Cocody II Plateaux (Cocody Ii Plateau)
Cocody Ii Plateau
2013 - 2014
MASTER
-
Institut Technologique D'Abidjan Cocody II Plateaux (Cocody Ii Plateau)
Cocody Ii Plateau
2013 - 2014
MASTER
-
Institut Technologique D'Abidjan (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2013 - maintenant
MASTER 1
Marketing Opérationnel, Développement Personnel, Informatique de Gestion
-
Institut Technologique D'Abidjan Cocody II Plateaux (Cocody Ii Plateau)
Cocody Ii Plateau
2012 - 2013
Licence professionnelle
-
Institut Technologique D'Abidjan Cocody II Plateaux (Cocody Ii Plateau)
Cocody Ii Plateau
2012 - 2013
Licence professionnelle
-
Institut Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales Cocody II Plateaux (Cocody Ii Plateau)
Cocody Ii Plateau
2011 - 2012
Brevet de Technicien Supérieur en Gestion Commerciale
-
Institut Des Hautes Etudes Commerciales Cocody II Plateaux (Cocody Ii Plateau)
Cocody Ii Plateau
2011 - 2012
Brevet de Technicien Supérieur en Gestion Commerciale
-
IHEC (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2005 - 2006
-
IHEC (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2005 - 2006