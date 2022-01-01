Georges Prosper BOULEMOUE

Management project, élaboration du tableau de bord de gestion
gestion du porte feuille client
Gestion des ressources humaines
Mes compétences :
Vente
Tourisme
Marketing
Management
Luxe
Développement commercial
Communication
Key account management
Entreprises
Tropical Hotel
- Directeur d'exploitaion et Responsable commercial
maintenantelaboration et implementation d'un plan d'action
amelioration du CA 11 000 euro mensuel
recherche de nouveaux creneaux
Futuris Hôtel
- Night Auditor
2013 - maintenantConsolidation du CA quotidien
Clôture des ventes
Suivi des réservations
Gestion du CRM
Analyse et gestion des réclamations des clients
Élaboration des statistiques
Analyse de la part de marché
Revenue management
Yield management
HOTEL ROYAL PALACE
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL / CONTROLEUR DE GESTION
2011 - maintenant
BGP INTERNATIONAL CAMEROON CREW 297
- HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER, PMP certification ongoing
2010 - 2011Plan, develop and manage HR policies & programs for the company in Cameroon. This includes the following areas: recruiting, compensation, benefits, training, employee relations, employee communications, data privacy, employee activities, diversity, relocation, etc.
• Serves as an intermediary to/from the Corporate Human Resources function for the purpose of achieving consistent application of major human resources policies, programs and practices among Divisions
• Plans and maintains local HR budget
• Leads the development of Enterprise HR policies and related procedures in Cameroon
• Coordinates recruiting efforts throughout Cameroon, and assists with hiring decisions, ensuring internal equity through the hiring process
• Ensures Human Resources compliance with national and local labour laws within Cameroon
• Leads company's efforts in employment compliance and is the lead HR support to Labour Counsel for employment matters.
• Serves as Country Data Privacy Officer to ensure company compliance with the local data privacy legislation
• Coordination of HRIS implementation and enhancement within the region
• Supervision of expatriate administration within Cameroon
• Oversees provision of non-technical training activities
• Counsels managers regarding employee issues and problems
• Compensation planning and consulting for Divisions
• Benefits planning and pension management
ARNAUD CORPORATION SARL
- COMPTABLE
2007 - 2007Suivi de la comptabilité
CABINET FISCALE F&Z CONSEILS
- COMPTABLE
2006 - 2007Assistance pour la déclaration statistique et fiscale ; suivi la comptabilité des PME ; assistance pour contrôles fiscaux
CAMI-CFAO
- Caissier MPR
2004 - 2004Enregistrement des opérations de caisse ; Tenue du livre de caisse et vérification de la régularité des opérations ; Saisie des opérations de caisse dans le système d’information ; Sécurisation des fonds
SUPERDOLL CAMEROUN
- GESTIONNAIRE DES STOCKS ADJOINT
2001 - 2004Gestion des interventions dans les dossiers de fabrication ; Gestion des approvisionnements et des mouvements de stocks ; Gestion du portefeuille fournisseurs locaux et étrangers ; Facturation des clients au comptant et à terme ; Etablissement des pro forma pour pièces de rechange