Georges Prosper BOULEMOUE

DOUALA

En résumé

Management project, élaboration du tableau de bord de gestion
gestion du porte feuille client
Gestion des ressources humaines

Mes compétences :
Vente
Tourisme
Marketing
Management
Luxe
Développement commercial
Communication
Key account management

Entreprises

  • Tropical Hotel - Directeur d'exploitaion et Responsable commercial

    maintenant elaboration et implementation d'un plan d'action
    amelioration du CA 11 000 euro mensuel
    recherche de nouveaux creneaux

  • Futuris Hôtel - Night Auditor

    2013 - maintenant Consolidation du CA quotidien
    Clôture des ventes
    Suivi des réservations
    Gestion du CRM
    Analyse et gestion des réclamations des clients
    Élaboration des statistiques
    Analyse de la part de marché
    Revenue management
    Yield management

  • HOTEL ROYAL PALACE - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL / CONTROLEUR DE GESTION

    2011 - maintenant

  • BGP INTERNATIONAL CAMEROON CREW 297 - HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER, PMP certification ongoing

    2010 - 2011 Plan, develop and manage HR policies & programs for the company in Cameroon. This includes the following areas: recruiting, compensation, benefits, training, employee relations, employee communications, data privacy, employee activities, diversity, relocation, etc.

    • Serves as an intermediary to/from the Corporate Human Resources function for the purpose of achieving consistent application of major human resources policies, programs and practices among Divisions

    • Plans and maintains local HR budget

    • Leads the development of Enterprise HR policies and related procedures in Cameroon

    • Coordinates recruiting efforts throughout Cameroon, and assists with hiring decisions, ensuring internal equity through the hiring process

    • Ensures Human Resources compliance with national and local labour laws within Cameroon

    • Leads company's efforts in employment compliance and is the lead HR support to Labour Counsel for employment matters.

    • Serves as Country Data Privacy Officer to ensure company compliance with the local data privacy legislation

    • Coordination of HRIS implementation and enhancement within the region

    • Supervision of expatriate administration within Cameroon

    • Oversees provision of non-technical training activities

    • Counsels managers regarding employee issues and problems

    • Compensation planning and consulting for Divisions

    • Benefits planning and pension management

  • ARNAUD CORPORATION SARL - COMPTABLE

    2007 - 2007 Suivi de la comptabilité

  • CABINET FISCALE F&Z CONSEILS - COMPTABLE

    2006 - 2007 Assistance pour la déclaration statistique et fiscale ; suivi la comptabilité des PME ; assistance pour contrôles fiscaux

  • CAMI-CFAO - Caissier MPR

    2004 - 2004 Enregistrement des opérations de caisse ; Tenue du livre de caisse et vérification de la régularité des opérations ; Saisie des opérations de caisse dans le système d’information ; Sécurisation des fonds

  • SUPERDOLL CAMEROUN - GESTIONNAIRE DES STOCKS ADJOINT

    2001 - 2004 Gestion des interventions dans les dossiers de fabrication ; Gestion des approvisionnements et des mouvements de stocks ; Gestion du portefeuille fournisseurs locaux et étrangers ; Facturation des clients au comptant et à terme ; Etablissement des pro forma pour pièces de rechange

Formations

  • Université De Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2006 - 2007 CEMET

  • BTS PROFESSUERS REUNIS BTSPR (Douala)

    Douala 2004 - 2005 INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION

