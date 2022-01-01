Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Georges RAKOTONIRINA
Ajouter
Georges RAKOTONIRINA
FIANARANTSOA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Mathématiques
Entreprises
Ceres
- Prof de Math
2014 - maintenant
Formations
ESPA (Ecole Supérieure Polytechnique D'Antananarivo) (Antananarivo)
Antananarivo
2012 - maintenant
Réseau
Antsa Nasandratra NIRINA AVO
Bosco RAFANOMEZANA
Rakotomahefa HANITRALA
Réseau Des Profs RNPI
Vololona RALAIARISOA