Georges TEHINI

OILSERVE
is Working Mainly in :
- Power plants , - Water & Waste water ,
- Construction projects.
-Tunkey industrial Plants; - Agri-Food Projects;- Mineral Water Plants
-Turnkey Fish projects
&
• Tunkey petroleum Projects (LFO,HFO,GO,LPG,Bitumen)
• Oil Pipelines & Oil TankFarms & Service Stations
• LPG Pipelines , LPG tankFarms (Spheres) , LPG filling lines
SETRI Energy
- solar power plant on take & pay
- waste to energy plants
- Biodiesel from jatropha ....
- Tires to oil plant
We are working mainly
in the Middle eastern Countries as : Syria,Irak & UAE.
in Central Asia : Uzbekistan and
In West Africa : Senegal, Gambia, ,Mali, Mauritania ,Niger Congo RDC and SierraLeone.
In Chile
Mes compétences :
Ingénierie
Relations clients
Relations Publiques
Evenmentiel
Social CRM
Pas de formation renseignée