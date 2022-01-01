Georges TEHINI

OILSERVE

is Working Mainly in :

- Power plants , - Water & Waste water ,

- Construction projects.

-Tunkey industrial Plants; - Agri-Food Projects;- Mineral Water Plants

-Turnkey Fish projects

&

• Tunkey petroleum Projects (LFO,HFO,GO,LPG,Bitumen)

• Oil Pipelines & Oil TankFarms & Service Stations

• LPG Pipelines , LPG tankFarms (Spheres) , LPG filling lines



SETRI Energy

- solar power plant on take & pay

- waste to energy plants

- Biodiesel from jatropha ....

- Tires to oil plant



We are working mainly

in the Middle eastern Countries as : Syria,Irak & UAE.

in Central Asia : Uzbekistan and

In West Africa : Senegal, Gambia, ,Mali, Mauritania ,Niger Congo RDC and SierraLeone.

In Chile



Mes compétences :

Ingénierie

Relations clients

Relations Publiques

Evenmentiel

Social CRM