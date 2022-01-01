Menu

Rhea Maria TEHINI

CINCINNATI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication skills
Créative
Good communication skills
Hard Worker
Organised
Team Spirit

Entreprises

  • Nissan Nagoya - Marketing Intern

    2007 - 2007  Participated in the organization of the launch of two new Nissan models: the Sentra and the Altima to the local market.
     Activities included: setting the decoration and costumes to match with the "Japan" theme set by Nissan
     Designed Nissan Nagoya's "Revista" (internal magazine for the local dealership)
     Prepared a case study on means to improve the sales of the Nissan Aprio 2007 in stock before the launch of the new model

  • C.E.R.C.E - Marketing Intern

    2007 - 2007  Prepared a market research on where to locate a second branch of an existing French restaurant for a middle to upper-class clientele

  • Subway - Assistant

    Cachan 2007 - maintenant  Shadowed and filled in for the store manager
     Learned the know-how of employee life
     Acquired the skills to efficiently deal with and answer customers’ requests.
     Acquired valuable insights and experience in store management and operation: paperwork, in-store promotions implementation and inventory management
     Had extensive client exposure on a daily basis. Exposed and involved, daily and directly, with the customers and the office

Formations

  • American University Of Beirut AUB (Beyrouth)

    Beyrouth 2003 - 2006 Marketing - Advertising

  • Grand Lycée Franco Libanais (Beyrouth)

    Beyrouth 1990 - 2003

Réseau