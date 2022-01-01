Rhea Maria TEHINI

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication skills
Créative
Good communication skills
Hard Worker
Organised
Team Spirit
Entreprises
Nissan Nagoya
- Marketing Intern
2007 - 2007 Participated in the organization of the launch of two new Nissan models: the Sentra and the Altima to the local market.
Activities included: setting the decoration and costumes to match with the "Japan" theme set by Nissan
Designed Nissan Nagoya's "Revista" (internal magazine for the local dealership)
Prepared a case study on means to improve the sales of the Nissan Aprio 2007 in stock before the launch of the new model
C.E.R.C.E
- Marketing Intern
2007 - 2007 Prepared a market research on where to locate a second branch of an existing French restaurant for a middle to upper-class clientele
Subway
- Assistant
Cachan2007 - maintenant Shadowed and filled in for the store manager
Learned the know-how of employee life
Acquired the skills to efficiently deal with and answer customers’ requests.
Acquired valuable insights and experience in store management and operation: paperwork, in-store promotions implementation and inventory management
Had extensive client exposure on a daily basis. Exposed and involved, daily and directly, with the customers and the office