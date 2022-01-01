Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Georges YEMPE
Ajouter
Georges YEMPE
DOUALA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MTN CAMEROON
- Digital Marketing Agent
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Certificat Google Pour Les Pros
Boulogne Billancourt
2015 - 2015
Réseau
Bernard GUÉVORTS
Christiane Laure NOUMI
Christophe NSIPEUFEU KAMGUIN
Diane Laetitia NOUTCHOMWO
Freddy BEUTCHA
Freddy NGOUFACK
Herve-Protais TOUKAM WAFO
Isabelle FOTSAMENE
Joseph ZEH
Nika ALVES