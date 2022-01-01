Menu

Georgina ANDRE

LONDRES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bureau Veritas Ltd - Business Support Coordinator

    2006 - 2007 Duties and Responsibilities:
    • Designing and implementing key operational processes for the division and improving the coordination and communication within the support team.
    • Deployment support for Customer Relationship Management tool (Selligent) and financial & operational tool (Agresso).
    • Issuing sales, various financial and KPIs reports.
    Specific Accomplishments:
    • After working for the Environment division, I have progressively led the integration of the key operational processes and administrative organisation of the Environment and Health & Safety Division.
    • Operations: Involved in re-defining the administrative organisation of the South office, but also of the newly consolidated Midlands office. Designing an operational processes and key support tools training package.
    • Quality and Processes: prepare and present business cases. Implement agreed solution and monitor the improvement.
    • Team working: Designing key working groups to deal proactively with divisional issues. Work closely with various support departments.

  • Bureau Veritas Certification - Trainee Climate Change Business Line

    Puteaux 2006 - 2006 Duties and Responsibilities:
    • Marketing analysis (SWOT) for new environmental products.
    • Cascaded the developments happening in the accreditation body to local verifiers.
    Specific Accomplishments:
    • Designed our current project database.
    • Involved in understanding and summarising the application process for the Joint Implementation accreditation.
    • Reviewed and assisted in designing the Climate Change page in the certification Business Management System.

Formations

  • London School Of Economics And Political Science (London)

    London 2005 - 2006 Msc in Global Politics

    Msc in Global Politics

  • University College Cork (Cork)

    Cork 2004 - 2005 Bachelor Degree in Philosophy

    Erasmus

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre

    Nanterre 2003 - 2005 Philosophie (Licence et Maitrise)

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel