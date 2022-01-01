Georgina ANDRE

2006 - 2007Duties and Responsibilities:
• Designing and implementing key operational processes for the division and improving the coordination and communication within the support team.
• Deployment support for Customer Relationship Management tool (Selligent) and financial & operational tool (Agresso).
• Issuing sales, various financial and KPIs reports.
Specific Accomplishments:
• After working for the Environment division, I have progressively led the integration of the key operational processes and administrative organisation of the Environment and Health & Safety Division.
• Operations: Involved in re-defining the administrative organisation of the South office, but also of the newly consolidated Midlands office. Designing an operational processes and key support tools training package.
• Quality and Processes: prepare and present business cases. Implement agreed solution and monitor the improvement.
• Team working: Designing key working groups to deal proactively with divisional issues. Work closely with various support departments.
Bureau Veritas Certification
- Trainee Climate Change Business Line
Puteaux2006 - 2006Duties and Responsibilities:
• Marketing analysis (SWOT) for new environmental products.
• Cascaded the developments happening in the accreditation body to local verifiers.
Specific Accomplishments:
• Designed our current project database.
• Involved in understanding and summarising the application process for the Joint Implementation accreditation.
• Reviewed and assisted in designing the Climate Change page in the certification Business Management System.
Formations
London School Of Economics And Political Science (London)