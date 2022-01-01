Menu

Lin Li JIN

PARIS

En résumé

Expérience internationale
Grande autonomie
Excellent relationnel
Goût des challenges
Négociation
Capacités d’adaptation
Grande sensibilité cosmétiques, mode et luxe

Anglais : Bilingue
Mandarin : Bilingue
Allemand : Notions

PROJECT MANAGEMENT
*9-year experience within a B2B and B2C sales environment. Understand workflow process
*Drive and coordinate multiple projects and services. Strong work ethic and sense of responsibility. Commitment to quality
*Fluent in English, Mandarin, and notions in German
*Fully conversant with Microsoft Office: Outlook, Word, Excel & Powerpoint ; and with the Internet Communication and Research

*Readily develop rapport with people from diverse cultures and all professional levels
*Thorough individual with high levels of attention to detail. Ability to multi-task and prioritize workload in busy environment
*Highly developed written and verbal communication skills. Strong commercial awareness, ability to increase sales
* Experience in working abroad

Mes compétences :
Export
Luxe
Chine
International
Marketing

Entreprises

  • DAPY DO INTERNATIONAL SAS - APAC Sales manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Dapy Do International - Responsable Grands Comptes

    2008 - maintenant Gestion d'un portefeuille clients- Maisons de Luxe du secteur cosmétiques et spiritueux
    +300% CA depuis 2009 (2013 : 7 millions Euros)

    • Développement des ventes du portefeuille conformément a la stratégie et la politique commerciale
    => Négociation des contrats : Cibler les attentes clients, élaboration des tarifs et conditions commerciales, mise en place de relations de confiance avec les clients, résolution de litiges
    => Suivi budgétaire : analyse des ventes et de la marge
    => Recherche active de nouvelles opportunités de croissance et rentabilité : veille commerciale, Salons spécialisés, déplacements fréquents (Europe), prospection

    • Management transversal des équipes développement et production
    => Réception briefs clients : Optimisation des études de coûts et de faisabilité, garantie du respect des délais pour la remise des offres
    => Suivi et contrôle des développements produits avec les usines en Asie : Lancement et évaluation de la qualité des maquettes, calcul du prix de revient, suivi de production dans le respect des plannings
    => Visite annuelle des usines : Evaluation du process de production (injection, lignes d'assemblage, contrôle qualité, conditionnement)

  • Origin'L - Chef de produit

    2006 - 2008 Chef de produit lingerie et collections de nuit
    Origin’L (500 personnes), fabricant de lingerie, lingerie de nuit et maillots de bain
    • Création et lancement de collections
    Analyse du marché et élaboration de la stratégie marketing produit, sourcing matières (Salon de la Lingerie, Interfilière, Texworld), définition des coloris/styles/ formes/tendances sur les développements produit en collaboration avec le bureau de style
    • Contractualisation et management des usines de production en Chine
    Négociation des prix d'achat, planning de fabrication et de livraison, mise au point des produits et validation des têtes de série, suivi de la production et gestion du stock échantillons
    • Interlocuteur auprès de Benetton, Armani, Darjeeling, Charlott’…
    Construction des offres de prix clients, responsable du suivi commercial des référencements, de l’organisation des inspections qualité et de l’acheminement des marchandises depuis la Chine
    • Création et pilotage du carnet de commandes
    Evaluation des prix d'achat, prix de revient unitaire et ROI

  • Novalys SA - Assistante Export

    DURY 2005 - 2006 Commercial Export, Novalys SA, éditeur de logiciels informatiques (20 personnes)
    - Zone Asie : Etude de marché et benchmarking en vue du lancement du logiciel Visual Expert
    - Zone Amérique & Europe : recherche de supports de communication, prospection et identification de clients pour le lancement du produit Visual Guard

  • Université Paris X Nanterre, Service des Relations Internationales - Chargée de mission Erasmus

    2004 - 2005 Chargée de mission ERASMUS au sein du service des Relations Internationales de l’Université Paris-X :
    Accueil et prise en charge des étudiants, interlocuteur principal auprès des universités partenaires et retour d’expérience

Formations

Réseau