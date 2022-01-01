Retail
Ghislaine CHABERT
Ajouter
Ghislaine CHABERT
CHAMBÉRY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Laboratoire LLSETI, Université Savoie Mont Blanc
- Responsable groupe de recherche GSICA (Image, Communication et Arts numériques)
2016 - maintenant
UFR LLSH, Université de Savoie
- Directrice du département Communication & Hypermédia
2014 - 2016
Enseignant-chercheur, MCF HDR en INFOCOM
Responsable M2 EIDI en alternance
Directrice département Communication&Hypermédia UFR LLSH et IAE Savoie Mont Blanc depuis 2012
Formations
Université Chambéry Savoie (Le Bourget Du Lac)
Le Bourget Du Lac
maintenant
Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne
Pessac
1995 - 1999
Réseau
Alexandra MABILLE
Anna-Lou BOUVET
Antoine HARDY
Christophe COLONEL
Etienne Armand AMATO
Jean-Marie GOMILA
Loïc KATA
Maryline SIGNORET
Sébastien ALLAIN [ASHM]
Zohan ZEE
