Gill STEWART

Cabinet Office and Foreign and Commonwealth Office
- Digital Transformation Manager
2013 - 2015
I established a new Digital Transformation capability within the Cabinet Office and also acted as interim manager for FCO during a recruitment phase. Achievements included:
Creation of portfolio of initiatives (strategy, data repositories and analytics tools, campaigns, recruitment, collaboration tools, GOV.UK content changes)
Management of product lifecycle in line with the Digital by Default standard (proposition, discovery, alpha, beta, launch and service assessments)
Service design advice, and hands-on procurement and supplier management
Set up a business change project to re-engineer the Honours and Appointments Service, widening the reach of the Honours system and enabling citizens to self-serve online throughout the nomination process.
Consultancy to the FCO Communications Directorate, developing a digital delivery organisation structure needed to implement and run FCO's digital strategy and services.
The BMJ
- Programme Manager, Integrated Products
2013 - 2013
I worked with the Head of Business Management, clinical leads, analytics and technology teams to define and scope digital products, creating new customer propositions (Clinical Knowledge and Integrated Care Pathways) for delivery by internal content and technology teams. I collaborated with the Product Development Director to set up `Co-Lab', an R&D capability to support investment decisions at executive level. This service was also used to optimise revenue-generating publishing services such as online job advertising.
IG Group
- Project Management Mentor
2012 - 2013
, IG Group is a global spread betting and derivatives trading company with a dynamic, agile culture that delivers internal trading platform development and CRM services. I worked with the business management team to align the agile processes of the UX and Technology teams to push a faltering customer attraction project swiftly from concept into monthly releases.
LBiDigitas
- Programme Manager
2012 - 2012
Programme Manager responsible for troubleshooting and re-scoping a large, business critical programme of work for Honda delivered by LBi. The solution involved build of a pan-European CMS platform and centralised, master content with localised translations on 18 websites for Honda's product ranges. As part of the turnaround work, an agile framework was established to define platform requirements as a prioritised backlog of user stories.
Lloyds Bank
- Mobile Lead
2012 - 2012
Lloyds Bank (Digital Transformation Programme)
Mobile Lead responsible for troubleshooting and delivering mobile browser-based products for Lloyds, Halifax and BoS. I rebuilt and validated a GBP 12m business case, bringing the project into proper governance and delivering three releases of secure banking services. The releases included application for savings products, customer leads, compromise detection measures, small changes and defect fixes. This work involved re-establishing good relationships with the business product team and other parts of the transformation programme.
eCommerce
- Delivery Manager
2010 - 2011
I managed the eCommerce delivery and web production team, supporting devolved digital units in the UK and internationally. I also built customer experience, content strategy and UX capability, providing expert resources to business units that needed help meeting digital transformation targets. I acted as global product owner for the CMS shared service on behalf of Bupa's business divisions.
Ministry of Justice
- Project Manager, Web Convergence and Rationalisation
2009 - 2010
The Law Society
- Project Manager
2009 - 2009
The Law Society (TLS) took over ownership of the management of professional accreditation schemes from the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) in 2009. I managed the transfer, establishing a new business unit within TLS in London in 6 weeks.
Directgov
- Programme Manager
2007 - 2009
I managed a set of digital transformation projects enabling UK citizens to `self-serve' by accessing personalised DWP transactions through the Directgov website. I worked with a service design team to develop customer account, benefits and pensions services built within the DWP portal, and a L2 identity assurance service built on the Government Gateway platform. My team re-engineered the Benefits Adviser service, implementing Speedtrap web analytics, and developing an ITIL-based SLA between DWP and Directgov.
I conceived, designed and piloted a QA and KPI framework for Directgov covering service design and development from proposition through to launch. This framework is a precursor to the current Government Service Design Standard (GSDM) and service assessment model.
na
- Maternity
2007 - 2007
GSCC
- Project Manager, Establishing Conduct
2006 - 2007
I completed a very successful project for GSCC's Conduct unit to improve its investigation and case management function, reducing delay and duplication of effort, and increasing staff headcount and capability. This reduced reliance on expensive external legal services.
Project management: created the benefits matrix, project approach, PID, risk and issue logs. Presentation of highlight reports to the programme and project boards.
Business and process analysis: Creation of a complex workload model to forecast casework volumes, legal fees, staff and committee member headcount and to identify insourcing and outsourcing strategy. Policies were created providing guidance on regulatory and case law matters, enabling control of legal fees. Creation of a new, expanded organisation design and committee structure to support increased workload.
Business change: Managed a team of business analysts to re-engineer business processes and implement changes and training into the Conduct Unit ;
na
- Maternity
2005 - 2006
Healthcare Commission
- Project Manager, Website
2005 - 2005
, Role: Project Manager, Website/content management system (CMS) procurement. I ran the GBP 1m procurement to enable migration from the Dot.P CMS, co-authoring the business case and benefits matrix for OGC Gate 1 and developing the prototype for launch.
Curriculum Online
- Programme Manager
2002 - 2004
Curriculum Online, Online Catalogue, Curriculum Online was a GBP 360m, award-winning `Amazon-style' online market for digital content produced by UK publishers, aimed at teachers and learners. I delivered the multi-channel service, with my work described as `excellent' and `best in the business' by DfES.
Created value chain for educational publishing industry incl. rights management
Programme management: ToRs, planning, financial control and governance
Pilot with commercial publishers to test and refine portal functionality & tagging tool
Website front end and portal search engine build; subsequent `refresh' project
Development of the CO metadata standard, tagging tool and content upload service
1st/2nd line support service for 1000+ publishers (Pearson, Granada, SMEs etc.)
Development of service management contracts and migration of services to DfES
Ethnographic research within schools into procurement/recommendation behaviours
Risk analysis of CO services using the OeE Government Security Framework
Consultancy engagements included:
BBC Factual and Learning, Digital Curriculum Programme
Expert consultancy services to the BBC on digital content standards, metadata and platforms. Our metadata / XML expertise was incorporated into the solution design for the BBC iPlayer.
Key Stage 3/14-16 ``Online Offers'', DfES
Development of a proposition, information architecture and editorial framework for publishing teaching support materials to enable sharing of best practice.
Simulacra Media Ltd
- Director
2001 - 2004
Simulacra Media was a ground-breaking online information management consultancy funded by Sloane Robinson Hedge Fund. I built a successful commercial consultancy and delivery capability, holding responsibility for all client-facing projects. Projects included:
Interactive1
- Programme Manager
2000 - 2001
Management of eCommerce product development using offshore teams based in India and Croatia (user profiling, login and permissions, shopping cart, recruitment)
CSC UK Ltd
- Project Manager
1999 - 2000
Project Manager, Delivery Manager - BuildOnline and PaperX - eCommerce B2B trading engines
Bid management of BT Supplier Gateway bid for Telecomms Practice
Legal and General Ltd
- Programme office manager
1998 - 1999
Manager of the programme control office for Phase 2 of Future Product Framework, GBP 60m
-
IBM UK Ltd
- Programme and Project Manager & Y2K Programme Manager
Bois-Colombes
1996 - 1998
Y2K Programme Manager for Barclays Capital in Japan/South East Asia region
Project management consultant to the IT and Operations Director, Financial Times
Programme Office/Bid Manager for a winning bid on a large PFI contract
Gargunnock Limited
- Directeur Général, Programme and Project Manager, Consultant
MOUVAUX
1990 - maintenant
Gestionnaire de programme et de projet, responsable du changement d'entreprise, de la transformation digitale et des services en direct.
En tant que partenaire de livraison, j'ai déployé des services partagés et des accords de niveau de service dans diverses unités d'affaires. En tant que consultant et architecte d'entreprise, j'ai travaillé avec les gestionnaires pour prévoir la charge de travail et concevoir de nouvelles structures organisationnelles, des spécifications de poste, des processus et des politiques. J'ai externalisé et les services d'insourced. J'ai géré le recrutement et les ressources 'burstables'. J'ai créé une stratégie de marketing, mis sur pied des équipes et offert des services orientés vers la clientèle. En tant que chef de projet, j'ai mis en place de nouvelles plateformes, des produits numériques, des campagnes multicanaux et des marques. Je comprends la livraison 'bimodale' - la nécessité d'un processus contrôlé, stable et agile.
En tant que conseiller principal du gouvernement, j'avais pour mission d'assurer la transformation digitale des services et d'économiser l'argent des contribuables sur les initiatives numériques et TIC commandées par le ministère de la Santé, comme le NHS 111 Proof of Concept, le National Pandemic Flu Service Réseau de santé et de soins sociaux.
J'ai offert des services de commerce électronique et d'information virtuels et mobiles vraiment novateurs en tant que pionnier et intégrateur de systèmes de silicon-roundabout, travaillant dans de petites équipes de conception et de prestation de services ou dans de grands programmes de changement multinationaux. Je défends l'expérience client et la conception de service centrée sur l'utilisateur, car ils sont essentiels à la construction de transactions réussies et une présence cohérente et multicanal. Mon travail implique souvent de mélanger la recherche utilisateur, la conception de services et le prototypage pour permettre un changement rapide et axé sur les affaires en utilisant la R & D itérative et le développement agile dans un wrapper de gestion de projet ou de portefeuille.
J'apprécie construire des équipes talentueuses, motivées et performantes pour créer des services ambitieux avec précision, intégrité et concentration sur le client, injectant une éthique de démarrage et de l'énergie dans les entreprises anciennes et nouvelles.
- PRINCE2
- MSP et gestion de portefeuille
- Dynamic Systems Design Method (agile delivery)
British Standards Institution
- Project manager - development
1990 - 1996
British Standards Institution (DISC - ICT standards)
Technical Programme and project manager - development of early Internet standards for search and retrieve, online documentation standards strategy development and portfolio management.