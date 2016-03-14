Gill STEWART

Mes compétences :

Procurement

Portfolio Administration

publishing support

process analysis

online documentation standards strategy developmen

off-shore development

managed the transfer

managed the eCommerce delivery

managed platform migration

managed a set

eCommerce product development

eCommerce

data analysis

customer experience

Team Management

Project Management

Programme management

Product management

PRINCE2 methodology

Offshore Oil & Gas

Marketing

Management Consulting

Government Legislation

Financial Control

Derivative Operations

Content Management