Gilles LECAT
Gilles LECAT
Colombes
En résumé
Entreprises
Tech Data France
- Inside sales
Colombes (92700)
2019 - maintenant
Couveuse des Yvelines
- Développeur web
Épône (78680)
2018 - 2019
Oracle France
- Sales Support - Technology Sales Business Unit
Colombes (92700)
2007 - 2017
ORACLE
- Sales Support - Applications Sales Business Unit
Colombes
2007 - 2007
Oracle
- Deal Specialist
Colombes
2006 - 2006
Oracle
- Support Renewals Representative
Colombes
2002 - 2005
HP FRANCE
- Assistant commercial Corporate resellers
Boulogne-Billancourt (92100)
2000 - 2001
Formations
Web Force 3
Paris
2017 - 2017
Développement - Intégration web
Dawan
Paris
2017 - 2017
ESM-A (Ecole Supérieure De Management En Alternance)
Lognes
2002 - 2004
COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL
IUT De CACHAN
Cachan
2000 - 2001
DNTS Cadre technico-commercial
IUT de CACHAN
Cachan
1998 - 2000
ELECTROTECHNIQUE ET ELECTRONIQUE DE PUISSANCE
Anne-Laure REMY
éléonore HERBST-BATRÉAU
Jean-Luc PARIS
Jean-Patrick BOULEUC
Katia BELLON
Nacera MEKERRI
Noël-Olivier GUIGUES
Segolene SIMON DE LAPASSE
Virginie ZOUINE