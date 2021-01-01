Menu

Gilles LECAT

Colombes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Tech Data France - Inside sales

    Colombes (92700) 2019 - maintenant

  • Couveuse des Yvelines - Développeur web

    Épône (78680) 2018 - 2019

  • Oracle France - Sales Support - Technology Sales Business Unit

    Colombes (92700) 2007 - 2017

  • ORACLE - Sales Support - Applications Sales Business Unit

    Colombes 2007 - 2007

  • Oracle - Deal Specialist

    Colombes 2006 - 2006

  • Oracle - Support Renewals Representative

    Colombes 2002 - 2005

  • HP FRANCE - Assistant commercial Corporate resellers

    Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 2000 - 2001

Formations

Réseau