Gilles LLAMBRICH
Gilles LLAMBRICH
LORMONT
Entreprises
COFELY GDF SUEZ Agence Garonne
- Ingénieur d'Affaires
maintenant
GDF-SUEZ cofely
maintenant
COFELY SERVICES GDFSUEZ
- CHEF DE PROJETS
Paris La Défense
2014 - maintenant
Gestion de projets au niveau de la région Sud Ouest.
ELYO PUIS COFELY
- Ingénieur d'Affaires
1992 - 2014
Formations
Lycée Cantau (Anglet)
Anglet
1989 - 1991
Equipements thermiques option B Chauffage
Réseau
Billiani JEAN LUC
Gwenaelle VINTER
Hassan Raza MUSHTAQ
Jean-Baptiste CASENAVE
Laurent FLORIN
Marlène ROUMEGOUS
Pierre MOLINES
Terry WAROQUET