Gilles LLAMBRICH

LORMONT

Entreprises

  • COFELY GDF SUEZ Agence Garonne - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    maintenant

  • GDF-SUEZ cofely

    maintenant

  • COFELY SERVICES GDFSUEZ - CHEF DE PROJETS

    Paris La Défense 2014 - maintenant Gestion de projets au niveau de la région Sud Ouest.

  • ELYO PUIS COFELY - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    1992 - 2014

Formations

  • Lycée Cantau (Anglet)

    Anglet 1989 - 1991 Equipements thermiques option B Chauffage

Réseau