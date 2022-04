Gilles MARTIN

- Service Delivery Management (lead projects, manage crisis, organize delivery teams, ...)

- Maintenance Coordinator, manage critical operations on customer IT

- Capacity Management (define KPI, provide documentation, lead review, ...)

- Architect & Trainer in Tivoli monitoring solutions



Technical:

Expert in Tivoli Monitoring solutions (TMF 4.1, TEC 3.9, DM 3.7 and ITM 5.1)

Administrator on AIX 6 and Windows systems (NT4 to 2008)

Sensitized to virtualized environments (AIX LPAR and VMware)

Databases DB2 and Oracle

TCP/IP LAN Management



Certifications:

ITIL V3 Foundation

SUN Solaris 2.7 Administrator

NORTEL Networks Routers Administrator



Others: Project Management Fundamentals

Actor in audits for ISO, 9001 and 20K, certifications

Tools of Change & Problem Management