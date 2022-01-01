RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg
46 Years Old, and more than 20 Years of background in Airfreight & Seafreight industries, as well as Logistics.
After the opening of a branch in Strasbourg for Emery Worldwide, as Airfreight manager at the end, i participated to the opening of Kuehne + Nagel Strasbourg during more than 10 Years.
First as operating manager and then as sales manager for eastern part of France.
It was a great success.
I joined Clasquin on around 2009 to open a branch that covering zip code areas 67,68, 54, 57, 90, 70, 25, 88, 90, as Branch Manager.
And now, i'm building a new great challenge with Bansard International since Apr 2011.
Do not hesitate to contact me.
Kind Regards,
Gilles Martin.
Mes compétences :
airfreight
Buyer
Consulting
Logistics
Manager
Outsourcing
Sales
Seafreight
Supply chain
Supply Chain Manager