En résumé

46 Years Old, and more than 20 Years of background in Airfreight & Seafreight industries, as well as Logistics.

After the opening of a branch in Strasbourg for Emery Worldwide, as Airfreight manager at the end, i participated to the opening of Kuehne + Nagel Strasbourg during more than 10 Years.

First as operating manager and then as sales manager for eastern part of France.

It was a great success.

I joined Clasquin on around 2009 to open a branch that covering zip code areas 67,68, 54, 57, 90, 70, 25, 88, 90, as Branch Manager.


And now, i'm building a new great challenge with Bansard International since Apr 2011.

Do not hesitate to contact me.

Kind Regards,
Gilles Martin.

Mes compétences :
airfreight
Buyer
Consulting
Logistics
Manager
Outsourcing
Sales
Seafreight
Supply chain
Supply Chain Manager

Entreprises

  • Frans Maas, - Seafreight Manager,

    maintenant This was the first lcl/fcl direct to our area : ex sha & hkg, and usa ... And my best profitable center at this time ...

  • Bansard International - Directeur Régional

    RUNGIS 2011 - maintenant "This site is under construction"

  • Clasquin, Overseas Logistics - Branch Manager

    2007 - 2010 To create another Profit Center, only build on local customers. Not a Giant Company, but strong. Interesting ! And direct response to customer with the right price.

  • Kuehne + Nagel - Sales Manager

    Arcueil 1993 - 2006 In addition of transportation rates, we were dealing global process with IT, Warehousing and Dispaching Solutions. This was so great ! Trucking was missing ...

  • Emery Worldwide, - Airfreight Manager,

    1988 - 1992 the first air cargo specialist ( express and general cargo ) in Strasbourg

Formations

  • Schumann University (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 1984 - 1986 Legal, Laws

    Etudiant Salarié

    67