46 Years Old, and more than 20 Years of background in Airfreight & Seafreight industries, as well as Logistics.



After the opening of a branch in Strasbourg for Emery Worldwide, as Airfreight manager at the end, i participated to the opening of Kuehne + Nagel Strasbourg during more than 10 Years.



First as operating manager and then as sales manager for eastern part of France.



It was a great success.



I joined Clasquin on around 2009 to open a branch that covering zip code areas 67,68, 54, 57, 90, 70, 25, 88, 90, as Branch Manager.





And now, i'm building a new great challenge with Bansard International since Apr 2011.



Do not hesitate to contact me.



Kind Regards,

Gilles Martin.



Mes compétences :

airfreight

Buyer

Consulting

Logistics

Manager

Outsourcing

Sales

Seafreight

Supply chain

Supply Chain Manager