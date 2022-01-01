Gilles MATRAT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Remy
Technicien en informatique bureautique et industrielle.
Installation et maintenance sur matériel informatique,serveur, réseau et OS.
Formateur sur logiciel gestion et caisse enregistreuse.
Très bon relationnel avec la clientèle.
Déploiement Infrastructure et logiciel
Gestion de solution client
Mes compétences :
Maintenance
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
OSI
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft DOS
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Maintenance informatique
Informatique industrielle
Automatismes industriels