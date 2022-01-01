Gilles MATRAT

Technicien en informatique bureautique et industrielle.

Installation et maintenance sur matériel informatique,serveur, réseau et OS.

Formateur sur logiciel gestion et caisse enregistreuse.

Très bon relationnel avec la clientèle.

Déploiement Infrastructure et logiciel

Gestion de solution client



Mes compétences :

Maintenance

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows 9x

OSI

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft DOS

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Maintenance informatique

Informatique industrielle

Automatismes industriels