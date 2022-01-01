Menu

Gilles MATRAT

Caluire-et-Cuire

En résumé

Technicien en informatique bureautique et industrielle.
Installation et maintenance sur matériel informatique,serveur, réseau et OS.
Formateur sur logiciel gestion et caisse enregistreuse.
Très bon relationnel avec la clientèle.
Déploiement Infrastructure et logiciel
Gestion de solution client

Mes compétences :
Maintenance
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
OSI
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft DOS
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Maintenance informatique
Informatique industrielle
Automatismes industriels

Entreprises

  • Prestinfo Services - Technicien Itinerant

    Caluire-et-Cuire 2016 - maintenant Technicien Itinerant sur materiel LENOVO,CANON,SAMSUNG,IBM,WINCOR

  • HELPLINE - Technicien deploiement

    Nanterre 2015 - 2015 DÉPLOIEMENT SEVEN CHEZ DIM AUTUN

  • La société OMC - Technicien d'assistance

    2010 - 2014 * Technicien d'assistance, installation et dépannage de caisses enregistreuses informatiques pour la société OMC Gervais 71 ;
    * Préparation du matériel, Installation de la caisse chez le client, formation à l'utilisation de l'OS et aux modifications, gestion du serveur applicatif (Windows 2003), programmation des automates des caisses. ;
    * Applications métiers spécifiques + dépannage OS (Windows XP) ;

  • AGM2I - Technicien informatique & Gérant

    2006 - 2010 * Technicien au sein de la société AGM2I (71) avec pour rôle la vente, le dépannage et la maintenance de matériel et logiciels pour artisans, commerçants et particuliers ;
    * Conseils aux clients, formation à l'utilisation des différents OS, logiciels de comptabilité / gestion. ;

  • Kodak Industrie S.A.S - Technicien de maintenance informatique

    1984 - 2005 * Technicien de maintenance informatique aux seins de la société Kodak Industrie S.A.S (71). ;
    * Maintenance du matériel et des logiciels, bureautiques et PC dédiés au process industriel, automatisme industriel. ;
    * Formateur de groupe ;

  • CREUSOT LOIRE - Technicien en automatisme

    1982 - 1984 * Technicien en automatisme et commande numérique aux seins de la société Creusot-Loire (71). ;

  • JEUMONT SCHNEIDER - Technicien

    1981 - 1981 * Technicien en control final des autocommutateurs aux seins de la société Jeumont Schneider (71). ;

Formations

Réseau