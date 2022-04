Marc GAUDILLERE

More than twenty five years of professional experiences in diversified jobs and various industries : Chemistry / Photography, Food Industry, Plastics /Medical Device, Pharmaceutical Industry.

Those different jobs and cultures have helped me to increase my level of responsibilities in Program and Technical Team management, leadership, flexibility and continuous improvement.



Specialties: Multicultural and International team management, Program management: several plant extensions including building activities, people development, packaging Engineer.



Mes compétences :

Packaging

Qualité

ISO 900X Standard

ISO 14001 Standard

Chef de projet

Gestion de projet