Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Gilles MAUPOINT
Ajouter
Gilles MAUPOINT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
CSS 3
Responsive Design
Sass
JQuery
HTML 5
Git
Entreprises
Terres d'Aventure
- Intégrateur web
Paris
2014 - maintenant
CCM Benchmark
- Intégrateur web
2013 - 2014
Go Voyages
- Intégrateur web
Paris
2013 - 2013
Wolters kluwer France
- Intégrateur web
2012 - 2012
Formations
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
2002 - 2005
Réseau
Antoine PLAUCHUT
Cibot NICOLAS
David BOURRON
François MOUTON
Isabelle DE CARVALHO
Jordan JALABERT
Maud CLAIR
Olivier POT
Olivier REYT
Vincent FERRANDINI