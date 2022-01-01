Menu

Gilles MOIREZ

ORLEANS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Orléans

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • NICKEL CHROME Services - Dirigeant

    2011 - maintenant

  • MATIFAS SAS - Directeur Commercial France

    2003 - 2007

Formations

Réseau