Gilles MOREAU
Gilles MOREAU
PARIS
Entreprises
Les Serres d'Anjou
- Responsable Administratif et Financier
2003 - maintenant
LUCENT TECHNOLOGIE
- Responsable Comptable
1989 - 2000
Formations
ESSCA
Angers
1999 - 2000
ESSCA
Réseau
Olivier BIEDER