Gilles MURAWIEC

Neuilly sur Seine

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Sentelis - Consultant Ergonome

    Neuilly sur Seine 2014 - maintenant

  • MMA - Consultant Ergonome

    LE MANS CEDEX 9 2014 - maintenant

  • Oxfam France - Consultant Ergonome

    PARIS 2014 - 2014

  • JVS - Consultant Ergonome

    Saint-Martin-sur-le-Pré 2013 - maintenant

  • GIP Renater - Consultant Ergonome

    2013 - 2013

  • Keepeek - Consultant Ergonome

    2013 - maintenant

  • Alliadis - Consultant Ergonome

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Tesora - Consultant Ergonome

    2013 - 2013

  • Realty Property - Consultant Ergonome

    2013 - 2013

  • Thales - Consultant Ergonome

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2013

  • YellowBox - Consultant Ergonome

    2012 - maintenant

  • Dimo Maint - Consultant Ergonome

    Limonest 2012 - maintenant

  • Qualitel - Consultant Ergonome

    2012 - 2012

  • GEC Software - Consultant Ergonome

    2012 - 2013

  • Legisway - Consultant Ergonome

    2012 - maintenant

  • Astech Solutions - Consultant Ergonome

    2011 - maintenant

  • DDS Logistics - Consultant Ergonome

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2012

  • CAST Software - Consultant Ergonome

    2011 - 2011

  • SANEF - Consultant Ergonome

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2011

  • Capgemini - Consultant Ergonome

    SURESNES 2010 - 2012

  • SCOR - Consultant Ergonome

    2010 - 2012

  • SAPAIG - Consultant Ergonome

    2010 - 2012

  • ORSYP - Consultant Ergonome

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2010 - 2010

  • Groupe U.R.D. - Consultant Ergonome

    2010 - 2012

  • Informakit - Consultant Ergonome

    Rueil-Malmaison 2010 - 2010

  • Isiware - Consultant Ergonome

    saint herblain 2010 - 2011

  • Dimo Gestion - Consultant Ergonome

    2009 - maintenant

  • SIGMA-RH - Consultant Ergonome

    2008 - 2010

  • Groupe ARTICQUE - Consultant Ergonome

    Fondettes 2008 - 2011

  • Pacifica - Consultant Ergonome

    2008 - 2012

  • ESI Group - Consultant Ergonome

    Le Cannet 2006 - 2006

  • FuturMaster - Consultant Ergonome

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2006

  • Knowesia - Consultant Ergonome

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2007

  • W4 - Consultant Ergonome

    RUNGIS 2004 - 2010

  • Sage France - Consultant Ergonome

    Paris 2004 - 2005

  • Efront - Consultant Ergonome

    Paris 2004 - 2004

  • ABB - Consultant Ergonome

    Cergy 2004 - 2005

  • EasyVista - Consultant Ergonome

    Noisy-le-Grand 1999 - maintenant

  • ADERGO - Consultant Ergonome

    1996 - maintenant

Formations

