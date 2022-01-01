Gilles NOYON

Ingénieur avec 15 ans d'expérience en informatique industrielle.



Mes compétences :

Langage objet

Microcontroleur

Réseaux Locaux Industriels

Informatique industrielle

Informatique embarquée

Cycle en V

Gestion de version

Langage assembleur

Méthode agile

Langage C

Microsoft Visual Studio.NET

TCP/IP

Dynamic Data Exchange

Apache Subversion

XML

Windows Mobile

Web Services

SQL CE

Objective C

Missiles

Microsoft Windows NT

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft Foundation Classes

Microsoft C-SHARP

MS Visual SourceSafe

Java

IPC

GPRS

Framework

Communications

C++

C Programming Language

Buses

Borland Turbo C++

BlueTooth Technology

API