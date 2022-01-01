Menu

Gilles NOYON

MAZE

En résumé

Ingénieur avec 15 ans d'expérience en informatique industrielle.

Mes compétences :
Langage objet
Microcontroleur
Réseaux Locaux Industriels
Informatique industrielle
Informatique embarquée
Cycle en V
Gestion de version
Langage assembleur
Méthode agile
Langage C
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
TCP/IP
Dynamic Data Exchange
Apache Subversion
XML
Windows Mobile
Web Services
SQL CE
Objective C
Missiles
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Foundation Classes
Microsoft C-SHARP
MS Visual SourceSafe
Java
IPC
GPRS
Framework
Communications
C++
C Programming Language
Buses
Borland Turbo C++
BlueTooth Technology
API

Entreprises

  • Anonyme - Ingénieur développement mobilité

    2009 - maintenant Développement d'un outil de diagnostic embarqué sur PDAs
    industriels. Réalisation d'outils logiciels divers. Tests, validations,
    recettes, mise en place de suivi de version, support niveau 2,
    dépannages terrain, déploiements. Documentations diverses,
    manuels utilisateur, cahier des charges, spécifications techniques,
    plans de tests, plans de recettes. Méthodologie Agile (Scrum) et
    gestion de version.

  • Oevrspeed SARL - Ingénieur développement informatique industrielle

    2003 - 2009 Création d'entreprise : Bureau d'études et de services spécialisé en électronique et communication terrain. Réalisation de logiciels embarqués pour pré-série et produits spécifiques clients communicants, applications complètes (Matériels et développement de suivi de flotte, conduite de Drague, Esclaves TCP, client serveur GPRS, serveur web embarqué ...). Installation, mise en service chez le client. Cahier des charges, recettes, conseil et expertise diverses.

  • Applicom - Ingénieur développement

    MUIZON 1999 - 2003 Société de conception de cartes électronique PCI et ISA de communication RLI embarquées dans des PC industriels. Développements embarqués de protocoles de communication (Modbus Plus, OMRON, Messagerie, TCP, Profibus...). Applications de configurations, de tests...Mise en service de serveur OPC, DDE.

  • logiciels embarqués - Ingénieur développement

    1998 - 1999 Défense, Missiles. Développements embarqués de logiciels de tests unitaires et dynamiques pour banc de test sur le bus IEEE1394 (firewire). Revue et suivis suivant cycle en V (documentation, spécifications, plan de recettes et de validation).

Formations

  • ESIGELEC

    Rouen 1995 - 1997 Ingénieur

    CONTACT
    Adresse : 40 rue Grollay 49630 Mazé Tél : 02.41.47.38.52
    Port : 07.87.17.39.46
    Mail : g.noyon@orange.fr

