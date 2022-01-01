Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Gilles PASSEPONT
Ajouter
Gilles PASSEPONT
TAVERNY
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Taverny
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Jetec Ingénierie (Actemium Oil & Gas)
- Responsable Administratif et Financier
2012 - maintenant
Jetec Ingénierie (Actemium oil & gas)
- Responsable administratif et comptable
2010 - 2011
X.O conseil
- Comptable
2007 - 2010
Formations
Ecoles Du Groupe CCIV
Cergy Pontoise
2006 - 2008
dcg
Lycée Notre Dame De Bury
Margency
2002 - 2006
dpecf et decf
Réseau
Claire DOMAS
Cléo DUFROS BERTHELOT
Isabelle RODRIGUES
Lilly MANESTA
Marjorie GALLIEZ
Nathalie TAILLADE
Philippe BERNIS
Thibaut DAUTREMER
Vincent PASSEPONT