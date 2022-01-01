Gilles PLUSQUELLEC

Menu

I am a researcher specialized in the field of sustainability and durability of cementitous materials, working at RISE, Borås, Sweden.
The different projects I'm working on cover various aspects: from e.g. alkali silica reaction (a deleterious mechanism), to the reduction of CO2 emission by replacing a part of the cement used in concrete by clays or bio ashes, or the addition of graphene to improve different properties of the material (cementitious paint, repair materials, ...).

Background

I made my PhD at Université de Bourgogne, Dijon, France. I studied the interaction between the calcium silicate hydrate (C-S-H) and various anions such as chloride, nitrate, bromide and sulfate. The C-S-H is the main phase of hydrated portland cement and confers to the material its mechanical properties. The interactions between C-S-H and anions are an important issue mainly from the point of view of durability of cementitious materials. For example, chlorides intervene in the corrosion of the reinforcement bars of concrete, and the uptake/release of sulfate by C-S-H may cause expansion or cracking of the material by the formation of delayed ettringite. The aim was to to build a thermodynamic model taking into account the interaction C-S-H/anion and then be able to be predictable.

I spend afterwards 2.5 years at NTNU, Trondheim, Norway, for a postdoc. I studied alkali silica reaction (ASR) in concrete. It is a concrete deterioration mechanism which leads the concrete to increase in volume and causes cracking and potentially structural failure. The focus was on the alkali content in the pore solution of concrete, one of the main driving forces of ASR. The aim was to establish a reliable method for the determination of the alkali content and/or pH of concrete. This would allow to measure whether there is an alkali/pH threshold above which ASR is likely to cause problems.

Mes compétences :
Assurer la veille scientifique et technologique
Gestion de projet
Élaboration de protocoles expérimenta
Communication de résultats scientifiques
Caractérisation des matériaux
Réaliser, interpréter et valider des résultats

Entreprises

  • RISE Research Institues of Sweden - Chercheur

    2017 - maintenant

  • NTNU - Post Doctorant

    2015 - 2017

  • CNRS - Doctorant

    Paris 2010 - 2014 Mener à bien un projet de recherche dans le domaine des matériaux cimentaires.
    Sujet de thèse: "Etude expérimentale et modélisation thermodynamique de l’adsorption d’espèces anioniques par le silicate de calcium hydraté, principal hydrate d’un matériau cimentaire".

  • EMPA - Ingénieur

    2010 - 2010 Stage effectué à l'EMPA (Dubendorf, Suisse).
    Sujet: "Relation entre la porosité, la formation d'hydrates et l'expansion dans les mélanges ternaires à base de ciment Portland, de clinker sulfoalumineux et de sulfate de calcium".

  • Université de Bourgogne - Ingénieur

    Dijon 2009 - 2010 Etude de la stabilité de nanobâtonnets d’oxyde de tungstène par Microscopie Electronique en Transmission.
    Stage effectué en vue de l'obtention du diplôme d'ingénieur.

  • Université de Bourgogne - Technicien

    Dijon 2009 - 2009 Mise au point d'un protocole expérimentale permettant de réaliser des coupes transverses de matériaux métalliques afin de pouvoir en observer les couches d'oxydes par Microscopie Electronique à Balayage.
    Stage effectué dans le cadre de l'obtention du diplôme d'ingénieur.

  • Concordia University - Technicien

    2007 - 2007 Stage dans le cadre de l'obtention du DUT Mesures Physiques effectué à Concordia University, Montreal.

Formations

