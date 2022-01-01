Menu

Gilles RAFFORT

New York

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Citigroup - Analyste financier

    New York 2007 - maintenant Small/Midcap stock picker - France

    Ranking:
    2008: Team ranked No2 in Pan-Euro Small/Midcap Institutional Investors Survey

  • Fortis - Analyste financier

    2005 - 2007 Small/Midcap stock picker - Tourism & Leisure

    Rankings:
    2007: No2 Earnings Estimator in Starmine Survey (French Hotels & Leisure).
    2006: No3 Stock Picker in Starmine Survey (French Hotels & Leisure).

  • Oddo Securities - Analyste financier

    Paris 2001 - 2005 Head of European Leisure and Hotel sector

    Rankings:
    2004: No1 Earnings Estimator in Starmine Extel (French Leisure). Quoted in Institutional Investors Survey (French research).
    2003: No2 Stock Picker in Starmine Extel (European Leisure).
    2002: No1 in Agefi Survey for Services (Leisure, Entertainment, Hotel).

  • ING-Ferri - Analyste financier

    1997 - 2001 Head of European Leisure, Hotel and Restaurant sector

    Other sectors covered: Support Services, Capital Goods.

    Ranking:
    2001: No2 in Tempest Reuters Survey (European larger companies, Hotel, Restaurant and Leisure).

Formations