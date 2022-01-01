Gilles RAFFORT

-
Citigroup
- Analyste financier
New York
2007 - maintenant
Small/Midcap stock picker - France
Ranking:
2008: Team ranked No2 in Pan-Euro Small/Midcap Institutional Investors Survey
Fortis
- Analyste financier
2005 - 2007
Small/Midcap stock picker - Tourism & Leisure
Rankings:
2007: No2 Earnings Estimator in Starmine Survey (French Hotels & Leisure).
2006: No3 Stock Picker in Starmine Survey (French Hotels & Leisure).
Oddo Securities
- Analyste financier
Paris
2001 - 2005
Head of European Leisure and Hotel sector
Rankings:
2004: No1 Earnings Estimator in Starmine Extel (French Leisure). Quoted in Institutional Investors Survey (French research).
2003: No2 Stock Picker in Starmine Extel (European Leisure).
2002: No1 in Agefi Survey for Services (Leisure, Entertainment, Hotel).
ING-Ferri
- Analyste financier
1997 - 2001
Head of European Leisure, Hotel and Restaurant sector
Other sectors covered: Support Services, Capital Goods.
Ranking:
2001: No2 in Tempest Reuters Survey (European larger companies, Hotel, Restaurant and Leisure).