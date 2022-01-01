Menu

Gilles REBOISSON

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon

En résumé

More refreshed profil on Linked-in // Profil plus souvent actualisé sur Linked-in



World, people, project change... I try to keep my way of thinking, my point of view and keep in touch with those who make me be...


Around this website I would try to present in the same place, my production, my practice...


Learning industrie and project engeneering, I’m curious about everything. Few years later I need more creativity so I learn Devolppement and creativity that make my artistic feeling grow up. At least I reach to give a sens to those study by linkink it to sport and travel with marketing abilities. I’m working now as a freelance photographer.

Mes compétences :
Créativité
Marketing
Ingénierie
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Evénementiel
Communication visuelle
Management
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Danone France - Stagiaire Méthode Maintenance

    Paris maintenant Projet et suivit de projet d'investissement de nouveau matériel

  • Svalbard Nature

    maintenant

  • Association / Water Hand - Président

    maintenant

  • Indépendant - Photographe / Consultant

    2009 - maintenant Au fil des rencontres au fils des projets, des liens forts se crées, des projets se mettent en place.



    différente parutions pour Red Bull, Lafuma, Millet, Salewa, Svalbard Nature, TGV Mag, Origin Mag, KWA, ...
    suivit d'expé / shooting outdoor / illustration ...

  • AZEVA Groupe - Svalbard Nature - Urban Evasion - Hommes et Montagnes - Responsable d'unité économique

    2008 - 2011 Dans un groupe en constante évolution, les missions sont riche est variée :
    de la logistique au marketing en passant par de l'humain et de la mise en relation et du terrain.

    Sous la responsabilité d'un dirigeant avec une forte expertise des stratégies et du management.

  • Dunlop - GoodYear - Tires France - Consultant

    2006 - 2007 Rationalisation de l'atelier pesage poudre.

  • Décathlon - Vendeur

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2004 - 2006 Conseillé de vente curieux du fonctionnement de l'entreprise.

  • Fédération Française de Canoë Kayak - Membre Commission Nationale

    2000 - 2008 Responsable du développement d'une nouvelle discipline

Formations

Réseau