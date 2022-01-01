Gilles REBOISSON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
More refreshed profil on Linked-in // Profil plus souvent actualisé sur Linked-in
World, people, project change... I try to keep my way of thinking, my point of view and keep in touch with those who make me be...
Around this website I would try to present in the same place, my production, my practice...
Learning industrie and project engeneering, I’m curious about everything. Few years later I need more creativity so I learn Devolppement and creativity that make my artistic feeling grow up. At least I reach to give a sens to those study by linkink it to sport and travel with marketing abilities. I’m working now as a freelance photographer.
Mes compétences :
Créativité
Marketing
Ingénierie
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Evénementiel
Communication visuelle
Management
Stratégie