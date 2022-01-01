Menu

Gilles ROLIN

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Iveco bus - Responsable methodes ossature

    1993 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée Maurice Lamache (Lyon)

    Lyon 1990 - 1993

Réseau