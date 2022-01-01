Menu

Gilles ROUZE

PLAISIR

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Jouy-le-Moutier

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Production
Management

Entreprises

  • Haemonetics - Field Service Manager

    PLAISIR 2012 - maintenant We believe that through proper blood management, our portfolio of products and services helps to prevent a transfusion for the patient who doesn’t need one and provides the right blood product, at the right time, in the right dose to the right patient who does.

    - Managing the French Field Service organization
    - Leading a team of regional Field Service Engineers supporting Direct customers
    - In charge of 1200 medical devices at Hospitals and blood Centers
    - P & L Service Revenue of 1,2 M€
    - Administered and negotiated Service Contracts

  • TCR INTERNATIONAL - Technical Operations Director

    2006 - 2006 An European leading provider of innovative turnkey solutions around Ground Support Equipment Services. TCR specializes in rental, repair and maintenance vehicles for airport activities.

    - Team Manager of 30 engineers (overseer, foreman, secretary, warehouseman )
    - Technically in charge of 500 vehicles in Full Service.( motorized and non-motorized )
    - Planning of the workshop and engineers activities.
    - Commercial relationships with customers ( SWISSPORT, DHL, EUROPE HANDLING, WFS)
    - Technical relationships with contractors ( DEUTZ, TLD, MICHELIN, EUROMASTER)
    - Financial & Administrative Manager of the workshop activities ( invoices, past dues)

  • WATERLOGIC France - Technical & Quality Director

    2006 - 2011 A leading manufacturer and global distributor of mains attached point-of-use (POU) drinking water purification and dispensing systems designed for environments such as office , hospitals,

    - Team Manager of 20 engineers (field engineers, secretary, warehouseman)
    - In charge of 11000 point-of-use at customer sites ( EDF, GRDF, VEOLIA, SODEXO)
    - Planning of the customer visits (installations, repairs, maintenances)
    - Stock Manager for units, spares parts and consumables (orders, delivery, inventory)
    - In charge of warranty process, quality process and technical manuals
    - Training Manager for engineers, distributors and direct customers.
    - Contract Manager for third party ( phone, cars, building…)

  • DuPont De Nemours - Field Service Manager

    2003 - 2006 The Graphic Industry business unit of the company specializes in printing solutions (consumables, equipements and softwares) for the prepress, printers and packaging markets.

    - Team Manager of 14 engineers (engineers, secretary, suppliers).
    - In charge of 450 equipments in the field.
    - Technical relationships with 350 customers ( Groupe JOUVE, Groupe MAURY, Groupe SEGO, …)
    - Technical Manager report to European Technical Manager base in Germany.
    - Operational Manager (call center, hotline, installations, customer’s visits…)
    - Financial & Administrative Manager ( budget of 1,9 M€ )
    - Sales of service contract ( 1,2 M€ )

  • DuPont De Nemours - Technical Service Coordinator

    1998 - 2003 The Graphic Industry business unit of the company specializes in printing solutions (consumables, equipments and softwares) for the prepress, printers and packaging markets.

    - Training Manager (engineers, suppliers and customers operators).
    - Technical Support: level 2 & 3.
    - Operational Coordinator (call center, hotline, installations, customer’s repairs, spare parts…)
    - Planning of preventive maintenance for 300 equipments under contract.
    - Development and field evaluation of new equipments ( printers, softwares, hardwares )
    - Software projects with R&D ( Icertification, Remote Proofing )

  • DuPont de Nemours - Field Service Engineer

    1991 - 1998 The Graphic Industry business unit of the company specializes in printing solutions (consumables, equipments and softwares) for the prepress, printers and packaging markets.

    - Installation of equipments ( film processors, exposure units, laminators, press, printers … )
    - Maintenance and adjustments of equipments. ( upgrade, refurbish, …)
    - In charge of a geographic area: Paris and Normandy.
    - Stock control of allocated spares parts.
    - Technical Support hotline: level 1 & 2.

Formations

Réseau