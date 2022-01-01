Gilles ROUZE

-
Haemonetics
- Field Service Manager
PLAISIR
2012 - maintenant
We believe that through proper blood management, our portfolio of products and services helps to prevent a transfusion for the patient who doesn’t need one and provides the right blood product, at the right time, in the right dose to the right patient who does.
- Managing the French Field Service organization
- Leading a team of regional Field Service Engineers supporting Direct customers
- In charge of 1200 medical devices at Hospitals and blood Centers
- P & L Service Revenue of 1,2 M€
- Administered and negotiated Service Contracts
TCR INTERNATIONAL
- Technical Operations Director
2006 - 2006
An European leading provider of innovative turnkey solutions around Ground Support Equipment Services. TCR specializes in rental, repair and maintenance vehicles for airport activities.
- Team Manager of 30 engineers (overseer, foreman, secretary, warehouseman )
- Technically in charge of 500 vehicles in Full Service.( motorized and non-motorized )
- Planning of the workshop and engineers activities.
- Commercial relationships with customers ( SWISSPORT, DHL, EUROPE HANDLING, WFS)
- Technical relationships with contractors ( DEUTZ, TLD, MICHELIN, EUROMASTER)
- Financial & Administrative Manager of the workshop activities ( invoices, past dues)
WATERLOGIC France
- Technical & Quality Director
2006 - 2011
A leading manufacturer and global distributor of mains attached point-of-use (POU) drinking water purification and dispensing systems designed for environments such as office , hospitals,
- Team Manager of 20 engineers (field engineers, secretary, warehouseman)
- In charge of 11000 point-of-use at customer sites ( EDF, GRDF, VEOLIA, SODEXO)
- Planning of the customer visits (installations, repairs, maintenances)
- Stock Manager for units, spares parts and consumables (orders, delivery, inventory)
- In charge of warranty process, quality process and technical manuals
- Training Manager for engineers, distributors and direct customers.
- Contract Manager for third party ( phone, cars, building…)
DuPont De Nemours
- Field Service Manager
2003 - 2006
The Graphic Industry business unit of the company specializes in printing solutions (consumables, equipements and softwares) for the prepress, printers and packaging markets.
- Team Manager of 14 engineers (engineers, secretary, suppliers).
- In charge of 450 equipments in the field.
- Technical relationships with 350 customers ( Groupe JOUVE, Groupe MAURY, Groupe SEGO, …)
- Technical Manager report to European Technical Manager base in Germany.
- Operational Manager (call center, hotline, installations, customer’s visits…)
- Financial & Administrative Manager ( budget of 1,9 M€ )
- Sales of service contract ( 1,2 M€ )
DuPont De Nemours
- Technical Service Coordinator
1998 - 2003
The Graphic Industry business unit of the company specializes in printing solutions (consumables, equipments and softwares) for the prepress, printers and packaging markets.
- Training Manager (engineers, suppliers and customers operators).
- Technical Support: level 2 & 3.
- Operational Coordinator (call center, hotline, installations, customer’s repairs, spare parts…)
- Planning of preventive maintenance for 300 equipments under contract.
- Development and field evaluation of new equipments ( printers, softwares, hardwares )
- Software projects with R&D ( Icertification, Remote Proofing )
DuPont de Nemours
- Field Service Engineer
1991 - 1998
The Graphic Industry business unit of the company specializes in printing solutions (consumables, equipments and softwares) for the prepress, printers and packaging markets.
- Installation of equipments ( film processors, exposure units, laminators, press, printers … )
- Maintenance and adjustments of equipments. ( upgrade, refurbish, …)
- In charge of a geographic area: Paris and Normandy.
- Stock control of allocated spares parts.
- Technical Support hotline: level 1 & 2.