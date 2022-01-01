Menu

Gilles SAMUEL

DUDELANGE

En résumé

I am a French business developer, with specialist expertise in digital marketing.

Based in Jerusalem, I currently work for Alta Agency where I am the company's Business Developer.

I am passionate about travel and love discovering new cultures. I have learnt a lot from working in different countries and learning how business is conducted in contrasting environments.

Mes compétences :
Reseaux sociaux
Photoshop
Prise d'initiatives
Entrepreneuriat
Travail en équipe
Pack Office
Marketing
Motivé
Internet
Autonomie
Curiosité
Publicité
SEO

Entreprises

  • Alta Agency - Business Developper

    2015 - 2015 During this experience of business developer I :
    - Was in charge work on the UI-UX of customer's websites
    - Refund the organization of the tasks
    - Build the new services of the firm
    - Redesign of the Alta Agency website
    - Organize team building

  • Accès Info Services - Business developper

    2014 - 2014 Marketing campaign, website, implementation of development tool.
    During this experience I :
    - Managed a cross media campaign (website, flyers, Social media)
    - Led the design and the development of the website
    - Establishment of development leverage (Insurance, partnership, shop opening)

  • Super Savvy Business - Marketing Assistant

    2013 - 2014 During this experience of marketing assistant I :
    - Was in charge work on the UI-UX of customer's websites
    - Follow the process of development
    - Tradeshows
    - Redesign of the Super Savyy website

  • Nike - Vendeur

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 - Vente au rayon chaussures d'un magasin d'usine (Troyes)
    - Contact clientèle
    - Technique de vente et marketing en magasin
    - Travail en équipe

  • Adomsante - Livreur / monteur de matériel médical

    2010 - 2010 - Livraison matériel médical
    - Autonomie

  • Matis Immobilier - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 - Remodeler le site internet de l'agence
    - Faire une nouvelle affiche type
    - Faire des nouveaux documents
    - Former le personnel sur Office et Internet

  • Alpha Conseil Immobilier - Employé d'été

    2009 - 2009 Mission principale : louer des appartements
    - Connaître le terrain
    - Maitriser les connaissances par la pratique
    - Travail en équipe
    - Relation client

Formations

  • Groupe ESC Troyes (Troyes)

    Troyes 2010 - 2015 Master 2

    Membre du Bureau Des Arts et coach de Volley Ball.

    Sujet de mémoire : "Comment passer de l'état de bourgeon à la fleuraison par le management du changement ?"

  • Lycée Georges De La Tour BTS PI (Nancy)

    Nancy 2008 - 2010 - Gestion immobilière
    - Transaction

Réseau