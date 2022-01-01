Gilles SAMUEL

I am a French business developer, with specialist expertise in digital marketing.
Based in Jerusalem, I currently work for Alta Agency where I am the company's Business Developer.
I am passionate about travel and love discovering new cultures. I have learnt a lot from working in different countries and learning how business is conducted in contrasting environments.
Mes compétences :
Reseaux sociaux
Photoshop
Prise d'initiatives
Entrepreneuriat
Travail en équipe
Pack Office
Marketing
Motivé
Internet
Autonomie
Curiosité
Publicité
SEO