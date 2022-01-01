Retail
Gilles SCOTTO
Gilles SCOTTO
MADRID
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DEXIA SABADELL BANCO LOCAL
- Directeur Diversification
2001 - 2007
BANCO DE CREDITO LOCAL - BBVA
- Direction des Grands Clients
1999 - 2001
DEXIA BANCO LOCAL
- Product Manager - Structured Loans
1997 - 1999
DEXIA BANCO LOCAL
- Responsable de Project Finance
1996 - 1997
Formations
HEC
Jouy En Josas
1993 - 1996
FINANCE
Lycée Massena
Nice
1991 - 1993
Lycée Parc Imperial
Nice
1984 - 1991
Réseau
Bao-Hué TAN D'ESCRIVAN
Stephan CAUBIT