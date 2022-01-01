Menu

Gilles SIMON

BREST

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Brest

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sarl Vaillant - Gérant

    2009 - maintenant

  • LEAR CORPORATION - Responsable commercial

    Southfield 2006 - 2009

  • Autoliv - Responsable qualité produit

    Cergy 1997 - 2006

Formations

Réseau