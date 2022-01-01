Gilles SIMON

Retail
BREST
Entreprises
Sarl Vaillant
- Gérant
2009 - maintenant
LEAR CORPORATION
- Responsable commercial
Southfield
2006 - 2009
Autoliv
- Responsable qualité produit
Cergy
1997 - 2006
Formations
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale
Brest
2004 - 2005
Master Administration des entreprises
Réseau
Akima YACOUBI
Anne ESTEVE (DEDIEU)
Elodie SIMON
Guy CORRE
Jonathan BLANDIN
Nicolas COUSTANS
Nicolas SI
Yann SIMON