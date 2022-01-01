Menu

Gilles TISSOT

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Alpha-Advice - Consultant

    2008 - maintenant

  • ABB Algérie - Directeur Général

    2003 - 2007

  • ABB Automation France - Directeur de Division

    2001 - 2002

  • Foxboro Invensys France - Directeur Commercial

    1999 - 2000

  • Foxboro Invensys Canada - Directeur Commercial

    1994 - 1998

  • ABB Automation Canada - Directeur Marketing

    1988 - 1994

  • MECI Taylor - Directeur Commercial

    1986 - 1987

  • Taylor Instrument - Ingénieur Marketing

    1979 - 1985

  • GEC Elliott Automation - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    1975 - 1978

  • SEDRA - Technicien

    1973 - 1975

  • Controle Application - Technicien

    1972 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau