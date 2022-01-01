Gilles TISSOT

-
Alpha-Advice
- Consultant
2008 - maintenant
-
ABB Algérie
- Directeur Général
2003 - 2007
-
ABB Automation France
- Directeur de Division
2001 - 2002
-
Foxboro Invensys France
- Directeur Commercial
1999 - 2000
-
Foxboro Invensys Canada
- Directeur Commercial
1994 - 1998
-
ABB Automation Canada
- Directeur Marketing
1988 - 1994
-
MECI Taylor
- Directeur Commercial
1986 - 1987
-
Taylor Instrument
- Ingénieur Marketing
1979 - 1985
-
GEC Elliott Automation
- Ingénieur d'Affaires
1975 - 1978
-
SEDRA
- Technicien
1973 - 1975
-
Controle Application
- Technicien
1972 - maintenant